    'Students who chant Modi, Modi should be slapped': Karnataka Congress minister stokes row (WATCH)

    "Two crore jobs PM Modi promised. Did he give it? They should be ashamed. Those youth supporters of his who chant 'Modi Modi', can slap them," Karnataka minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi said during an address in Koppal.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Mar 25, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    In the midst of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 campaign in Karnataka's Koppal, Congress leader and state Minister Shivaraj S Tangadagi has stirred a storm of controversy with his blistering remarks aimed squarely at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his supporters. Tangadagi launched a scathing attack on PM Modi for what he perceives as unfulfilled promises and a dearth of tangible achievements during his tenure.

    Tangadagi pointedly questioned the Prime Minister's track record, particularly on issues like job creation and the establishment of smart cities, highlighting what he sees as a stark contrast between Modi's rhetoric and reality.

    "Two crore jobs PM Modi promised. Did he give it? They should be ashamed. Those youth supporters of his who chant 'Modi Modi', can slap them," he said in remarks that have sparked a massive row.

    "They have run everything based on lies for the past 10 years. So they think they can fool for another 5 years. PM Modi promised 100 smart cities in India. Where are they? Name one," Tangadagi added.

    He further stated, "He is smart, he dresses well, he gives smart speeches. He keeps changing his outfits. Then a stunt by the PM-he goes into the depths of the ocean and there he does puja. Is this the kind of work a prime minister should do?"

    Tangadagi's remarks have sparked widespread condemnation from political opponents, civil society groups, and even within his own party. Calls for accountability and restraint have been voiced, urging elected officials to uphold the principles of democratic discourse and refrain from inflaming tensions during the electoral process.

    Lashing out at Tangadagi, the BJP stated, "The festival of democracy should be celebrated by all. Instead, a few are resorting to abuse politics, they are abusing the Prime Minister of the country. This is an insult to the Constitution."

    The party have also filed a complaint against the Karnataka minister with the Election Commission of India.

    BJP leader Amit Malviya took to X to stated, "Congress minister Shivaraj Tangadagi, who is the Minister of Culture in the Karnataka government, asks students, who chant slogans in favour of PM Modi, to be slapped… Just because Young India has rejected Rahul Gandhi, again and again, and wants PM Modi to lead the country, Congress will assault them? This is shameful. The contrast can’t be more obvious, with Prime Minister Modi investing in Young India and Rahul Gandhi’s Congress wanting to slap them. No political party, which has targeted the Youth, ever survived. The Young carry our collective aspiration and are entrusted with shaping the destiny of our nation."

    The Karnataka minister's comments comes after DMK leader and Minister of Animal Husbandry Anitha Radhakrishnan hurled abuses at PM Modi during a public address.

    The BJP Tamil Nadu unit accused Radhakrishnan of making disparaging remarks about the Prime Minister in the presence of DMK MP K Kanimozhi and other witnesses, labeling the incident as a 'nauseating act.' They further claimed that this behavior reflected the 'vulgar political culture' of the ruling party in the state.

    On Monday, the BJP lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India, urging action against Radhakrishnan for his use of expletives against PM Modi. Additionally, an FIR has been filed against the DMK minister.

    Last Updated Mar 25, 2024, 6:00 PM IST
