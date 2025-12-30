The Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued an advisory warning of potential flight delays at select North Indian airports due to dense fog. Passengers are advised to contact their airlines for updates and allow extra time for airport procedures.

The Airport Authority of India on Tuesday issued an advisory warning of potential flight delays at select airports in Northern India due to prevailing fog in the area. In a post on X, the airport authority advised passengers to stay in close contact with their respective airlines through official communication channels for the latest flight updates. It further requested travellers to plan their journeys accordingly by allowing additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures.

"Due to prevailing fog conditions today, 30 December 2025, visibility levels across Northern India have reduced at select airports. This may impact flight operations, including possible delays. Passengers are advised to stay in close contact with their respective airlines through official communication channels for the latest flight updates. Travellers should also plan their journeys accordingly by allowing additional time for airport arrival and check-in procedures," said AAI.

AAI Deploys Passenger Support

The statutory body also announced the deployment of assistance teams at affected airports to provide support to travellers on the ground. "AAI has activated passenger facilitation measures and deployed assistance teams at affected airports to support travellers on the ground. We remain committed to ensuring passenger safety, convenience, and smooth airport operations during adverse weather conditions. Customer Support Numbers - Airlines- IndiGo: 0124 497 3838, Air India: 011 6932 9333, SpiceJet: +91 (0)124 498 3410 / +91 (0)124 710 1600, Air India Express: +91 124 443 5600 / +91 124 693 5600, Akasa Air: 9606112131, Alliance Air: 044 3511 3511, IndiaOne Air: 6358881040, Star Air: 022 5079 9555 / 9970555111, Fly91: 8668919191," added AAI.

Delhi Airport Disruptions and Airline Advisories

On Monday, dense fog in Delhi caused significant disruptions at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, resulting in flight delays and cancellations and prompting airlines such as IndiGo and Air India to issue advisories to passengers.

IndiGo's Statement

IndiGo, in its travel advisory, said it is closely monitoring the situation and making operational adjustments to ensure journeys continue as smoothly as possible. In its statement, IndiGo said, "#Delhi and #Hindon (Airport) continue to remain wrapped in chilly winter air and lingering fog this morning. The fluctuating visibility has led to changes in flight schedules, and operations may be slower than usual as conditions evolve. Our teams on-ground are prioritising safety and compliance with visibility requirements. We recommend keeping a tab on your flight status via http://bit.ly/3ZWAQXd. If your flight is impacted, you can conveniently rebook your journey or claim a refund through https://goindigo.in/plan-b.html. Our airport teams are also available to assist should you need support while at the terminal. Once the weather settles, operations will gradually stabilise, and flights will depart as planned. Thank you for your patience and understanding. We look forward to welcoming you onboard soon." (ANI)