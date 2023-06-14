Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aadhaar card update last date 2023: Here's how to change name, address for free

    To avail this facility, one needs to submit proof of identity and address at the official website. In March this year, the UIDAI had announced this three-month drive. Usually, it costs Rs 50 to update each Aadhaar card detail.

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 12:52 PM IST

    The limited offer to update your Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)'s Aadhaar card details for free ends today (June 14). It applies to those citizens who had got their Aadhaar issued ten years ago and have never updated it.

    Steps to update Aadhaar details online

    Step 1 - Go to the Aadhaar Self-Service portal on the official website of UIDAI.

    Step 2 - Log in using your Aadhaar Number, Captcha, and OTP sent to your mobile.

    Step 3 - Now go to the Document Update section and review the existing details.

    Step 4 - Select the appropriate document type from the drop-down list and upload the scanned copies of the original documents for verification.

    Why updating details in your Aadhaar card is necessary?

    Aadhaar card has been used as an important identification proof in India. One should always keep Aadhaar details updated. For children, it should be noted that if you got your kid enrolled for Aadhaar when he or she was below the age of five then you will have to get the biometric record updated at least twice — once after crossing the age of 5 and another one after completing 15 years.

