    NEET 2023 Topper: Chennai boy J Prabhanjan tops exam with full 720 marks; check details

    On Tuesday night, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate or NEET UG 2023. Scorecards are available on neet.nta.nic.in as well as on ntaresults.nic.in.

    First Published Jun 14, 2023, 11:40 AM IST

    Prabhanjan J became the first candidate from Tamil Nadu to top the he National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Sharing the position with Bora Varun Chakravarthi from Andhra Pradesh with a perfect score of 720, Prabhanjan attributes his outstanding performance to rigorous practice with NEET-pattern questions.

    Since NEET became mandatory in 2017, this is the first time that candidates from Tamil Nadu have secured the first and third positions in the test. This is also the third time in NEET's history that the toppers have scored full marks. This happened first in 2020 and then in 2021.

    Speaking to to reporters, Prabhanjan said, "I am very happy to pass in the first attempt of the exam. My mother Mala and father Jagadish both are working as government school teachers. I had no childhood dream of becoming a doctor. I like biology lessons. I read it well. I have scored high marks in the exam."

    "I want to study in Puducherry Jipmer College or Delhi AIIMS College. I want to work as a master surgeon. NEET is a very good exam. This exam is definitely a necessary one. You should get out of the mindset that NEET is tough. Hard work and more practice will bring success," he added.

    Challenging the perception of NEET's difficulty, he said "Many assume NEET to be really tough, but I made it with practice."

    He also extended his heartfelt gratitude towards his teachers, parents, and the school management for their unwavering support throughout his journey.

