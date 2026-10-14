Hisar Police have denied rumours that IITian Baba Abhay Singh Grewal was found dead in a hotel. The body belonged to Rahul Jain, a local resident.

IITian Baba Abhay Singh Grewal, who shot to fame at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, is back in the headlines over a death rumour. Social media posts claimed his body had been found in a hotel in Hisar. The news is false, and police have dismissed it.

Hisar Police's social media in-charge Amarinder Singh denied the reports. He said that three days ago, the body of a man named Rahul Jain was found at his home in the PLA area. A report being circulated on social media in IITian Baba's name about a body found in a bedroom is completely false. Rahul was a resident of Hisar.

Amarinder Singh said, "I appeal to the public not to spread such misleading and false news on social media." The SP has directed that social media be closely monitored. Police made it clear that the deceased, Rahul Jain, has nothing to do with the famous Maha Kumbh baba. Hisar Police also urged people not to make any video or post viral without verification.

Here is what actually happened. Rahul Jain (35) had studied at IIT Roorkee and also gave online coaching. Because of the IIT link, it was passed off on social media as news about Abhay Singh. Posts claimed a body had been found in a bedroom, which is completely wrong.

Abhay Singh Grewal, a resident of Jhajjar, studied at IIT Bombay and became a baba after working in Canada and elsewhere. He came into the limelight during the Maha Kumbh.

This year, he married a woman from Karnataka at the Anjanghar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh. He was recently spotted in Mathura and Vrindavan.

He now runs pages on Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram and gives spiritual discourses. He made his last social media post in September. He has also completely changed his look and cut his long hair.