LLB student Kaval Desai went viral on social media after sharing his positive experience working part-time as a Blinkit delivery partner. He earned Rs 508 in six hours using his electric scooter to support his educational expenses. Netizens praised his approach, highlighting that gig economy jobs are best utilized as part-time work.

A college student has caught social media's attention after sharing his positive experience of working as a delivery partner for Blinkit. Kaval Desai, an LLB student, said that he started working as a delivery person because he needed money to pay for his own things. He worked hard for six hours on his scooter and earned Rs 508. This included a reward and bonus for meeting delivery goals.

Desai said that he loved the experience because he liked to travel and Blinkit let him make money while on the go.This is a part-time job. I'm doing this for clear reasons. I want to become an LLB as my main job. In addition to working to pay for some clear costs, Desai said.

He said that he carried up to 19 orders during his six-and-a-half-hour shift, during which he travelled about 51 kilometres (not counting the trip back).

"Day 1 ended on a good note. Ended up delivering 19 orders in approximately 6:30 hours. Did around 51 kms just for the order delivery (return kms not counted). Earned: Rs 508 (Rs 75 incentive included) and Rs 100 as bonus for achieving target."

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Desai said, "Had to end the gig due to commitment to studies and at the same time battery was about to die," emphasising that such gigs were a blessing for people like him. Because he owned an electric scooter and had it charged at home, he did not incur any overhead costs throughout the day, meaning his full pay was Rs 508.

How Did Social Media React?

As Desai's experience went viral, social media users highlighted that this was the right way to utilise a 'gig-economy job', instead of relying on it full time.

"Drive safe and more power to you bro," said one user, while another added: "Have a safe ride. Don't forget to keep an active comprehensive insurance plan on your vehicle and health insurance for unexpected incidents, as your job is risky."

A third commented: "This is the kind of change India needs. Students can take up gigs like these while pursuing their education, gaining real-world experience and earning on the side."

A fourth said: "This is exactly how it is supposed to work. A part-time gig. GIG. However, in India, this is considered a full-time job