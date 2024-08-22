Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    '90 rape cases daily,,,': West Bengal CM writes to PM Modi urging fast-track courts, 15-day trial completion

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in rape cases across India, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate and stringent action.

    90 rape cases daily West Bengal CM writes to PM Modi urging fast-track courts, 15-day trial completion snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 22, 2024, 6:02 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 22, 2024, 6:02 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed grave concern over the alarming rise in rape cases across India, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take immediate and stringent action. In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Banerjee highlighted the shocking statistics, revealing that nearly 90 rape cases occur daily in the country, which she emphasized, shakes the confidence and conscience of society.

    The Chief Minister's letter comes at a time when the nation is grappling with the horrifying incident of the rape and murder of a post-graduate medical student at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken over the probe, has alleged attempts by local police to cover up the crime by altering the crime scene before the federal agency could begin its investigation.

    In her letter, Banerjee underscored the urgency of addressing the escalating violence against women through comprehensive and stringent central legislation. She stressed that the safety and security of women are paramount and that the current situation demands swift and decisive action.

    "Respected Prime Minister, I wish to bring to your kind attention the regular and increasing occurrence of rape cases throughout the country. In many cases, rapes with murder are committed. According to the available data, it is horrifying to see that almost 90 cases of rapes occur daily throughout the country. This shakes the confidence and conscience of the society and the nation. It is our bounden duty to put an end to it so that women feel safe and secure," Banerjee wrote.

    The Chief Minister urged the Prime Minister to consider enacting stringent central legislation that would prescribe exemplary punishment for those involved in such heinous crimes. She also advocated for the establishment of fast-track special courts to ensure speedy trials in rape cases, suggesting that such trials should ideally be completed within 15 days.

    "Such serious and sensitive issue needs to be addressed in a comprehensive manner through stringent central legislation prescribing exemplary punishment against the persons involved in such dastardly crimes. Setting up of fast-track special courts for speedy trials in such cases should also be considered in the proposed legislation to ensure quick justice. Trial in such cases should preferably be completed within 15 days," she further stated.

    The CBI's ongoing investigation into the Kolkata case has further intensified the national discourse on women's safety. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the CBI in the Supreme Court, revealed that the crime scene had been altered by the time the agency took over the probe, raising suspicions of a cover-up by local authorities. The victim's colleagues had reportedly insisted on videography of the scene, indicating their concerns about the integrity of the investigation.

    The Supreme Court, in its recent hearing, described the incident as "horrific" and criticized the West Bengal government for the delay in registering an FIR and for the subsequent vandalism at the state-run hospital. The incident has sparked widespread protests and has further highlighted the urgent need for reforms in how such cases are handled across the country.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Delhi Police foil major terror plot: Over 14 al Qaeda operatives detained in nationwide crackdown AJR

    Delhi Police foil major terror plot: Over 14 al Qaeda operatives detained in nationwide crackdown

    Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details AJR

    'Not an era of war': PM Narendra Modi pushes for diplomacy in Ukraine conflict; check details

    Supreme Court upholds bail for accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, dismisses appeal vkp

    SC upholds bail for accused in Gauri Lankesh murder case, dismisses appeal

    Kolkata rape-murder horror: RDA, AIIMS call off 11-day strike after SC's assurance snt

    Kolkata horror: Resident doctors of AIIMS, RML Hospital & more call off 11-day strike after SC assurances

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report dmn

    Saji Cherian attributes Parvathy's criticism to misunderstanding, emphasizes seriousness of Hema panel report

    Recent Stories

    7 things you NEVER do to your Rottweiler RBA

    7 things you NEVER do to your Rottweiler

    Delhi Police foil major terror plot: Over 14 al Qaeda operatives detained in nationwide crackdown AJR

    Delhi Police foil major terror plot: Over 14 al Qaeda operatives detained in nationwide crackdown

    Remarkable discovery! 2,492-carat diamond, world's 2nd largest, found in Botswana mine (WATCH) snt

    Remarkable discovery! 2,492-carat diamond, world's 2nd largest, found in Botswana mine (WATCH)

    Fahadh Faasil perform as 'Ranga Annan', grooves to viral song 'Illuminati' at AMMA awards show dmn

    Fahadh Faasil performs as 'Ranga Annan', grooves to viral song 'Illuminati' at AMMA awards show

    cricket India tour of England 2025: BCCI announces schedule, venues and dates scr

    India tour of England 2025: BCCI announces schedule, venues and dates

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon