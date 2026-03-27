8th Pay Commission: Salary Hike in 2026? Here's the Full Timeline and Latest Updates
Big news! The 8th Pay Commission's timeline is out, but you might have to wait longer for a salary hike and arrears. There's talk of a 20-35% raise and arrears from January 1, 2026. But when will the money actually hit your bank account?
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8th Pay Commission 2026
The Central Government has finally shared some key details, but the full picture isn't clear yet. They have officially formed the 8th Pay Commission on November 3, 2025. This means the process has kicked off. But the big question is: when will employees actually see the benefits? Let's break it down in simple terms.
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8th Pay Commission 2026
So, has the government approved the 8th Pay Commission? Yes, they have. The government officially formed the 8th Central Pay Commission (CPC) on November 3, 2025, according to a reply in Parliament. They have also appointed the chairman and members. The commission has 18 months to submit its report, so the final decision will take time. This means the report might only come by late 2026 or early 2027. It's clear the wait for a salary hike could be a long one.
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8th Pay Commission 2026
The 8th Pay Commission could change more than just your salary. It can impact several things, including your basic salary, Dearness Allowance (DA), other allowances, and even your pension. This means the commission's recommendations will affect the income of crores of people across the country.
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8th Pay Commission 2026
On paper, the new pay structure is expected to apply from January 1, 2026, as the 7th Pay Commission's cycle ends then. However, it's almost certain that the increased salary will arrive in employees' bank accounts much later. Experts believe the revised salary might start coming in only by the end of 2026 or during the 2026-27 financial year. So, the current wait might get even longer.
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8th Pay Commission 2026
Yes, here's the good news: employees will likely get arrears. Even if the salary hike is implemented late, the government will calculate it from January 1, 2026. This means you could receive a lump sum payment for the pending amount (arrears) when the new salary is finally paid out.
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8th Pay Commission 2026
The biggest question is about the fitment factor. Experts believe it could be between 2.4 and 3.0. If this happens, we could see a solid jump in basic salary. But remember, this is just an estimate for now. While there's no official number yet, initial reports and expert analysis suggest a salary hike of 20% to 35%. For comparison, the 6th Pay Commission gave a hike of around 40%, and the 7th gave 23-25%. This time, the hike might be more 'moderate'.
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8th Pay Commission 2026
The government is aiming for more transparency this time. They have posted a list of 18 questions on the MyGov portal, asking for suggestions from employees, pensioners, and the general public. The deadline to submit your feedback is March 31, 2026. The final decision on the salary hike will depend on several factors like inflation, the government's financial health, tax revenue, and political considerations. So, all the numbers floating around right now are just estimates, not final figures.
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