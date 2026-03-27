6 7 Image Credit : Getty

8th Pay Commission 2026

The biggest question is about the fitment factor. Experts believe it could be between 2.4 and 3.0. If this happens, we could see a solid jump in basic salary. But remember, this is just an estimate for now. While there's no official number yet, initial reports and expert analysis suggest a salary hike of 20% to 35%. For comparison, the 6th Pay Commission gave a hike of around 40%, and the 7th gave 23-25%. This time, the hike might be more 'moderate'.