8th Pay Commission: March 31 New Deadline—Will It Impact Salary Hike Timeline?
The deadline to give your suggestions for the 8th Pay Commission is now March 31, 2026. Employees and pensioners can submit their ideas on the fitment factor, minimum salary, and pension through the MyGov platform.
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Application for the Eighth Pay Commission
The government has extended the deadline for submitting suggestions for the 8th Pay Commission to March 31, 2026. This gives Central government employees, pensioners, and other stakeholders more time to share their views.
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This deadline has been extended
Employee unions requested this extension to give well-thought-out feedback. The original deadline was March 16. Now, everyone can submit their answers to the 18-point questionnaire by the new date.
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Eighth Pay Commission Questionnaire
Earlier, the Commission had published the '8th Pay Commission Questionnaire' on its official website. It directly asked for feedback from employees, pensioners, unions, and other stakeholders.
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Opinions can be submitted in these areas
The questionnaire has 18 questions in total. They mainly focus on the fitment factor, minimum salary, Dearness Allowance (DA/DR), pension and gratuity schemes, and performance-based pay.
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Determining your salary and pension
Central employees, pensioners, and various unions can submit their suggestions on the MyGov platform. Your future salary and pension will be decided based on this feedback.
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Demands of employee unions-
Employee unions are demanding a fitment factor hike to 3.68 from 2.57 (under the 7th Pay Commission). They also want the basic pay increased from ₹18,000 to a range of ₹26,000-₹34,560 and the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
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Demands of employee unions-
Unions also want the pension commutation period reduced from 15 to 12 years. They are demanding a hike in house rent, education, and medical allowances, payment of 18 months of DA arrears withheld during the COVID-19 pandemic, and an end to the 10-year wait for a new pay commission.
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How to submit suggestions?
First, go to the mygov.in website. If you already have an account, log in with your mobile number and OTP. If not, create a new account by clicking 'Register Now' and entering your name and number.
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8th Central Pay Commission Questionnaire
On the homepage, go to the 'Activities' or 'Consultations' section. You will see a link for the '8th Central Pay Commission Questionnaire'. Click on it. A PDF file will open with 18 questions, a 'Comment' box, and an 'Upload' option.
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You can write your suggestions
You can either type your suggestions in the box or create a Word/PDF file and upload it. After writing your suggestions, click the 'Submit' button. You can write your feedback in Hindi, English, or any other language.
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