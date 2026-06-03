Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara met CM-designate DK Shivakumar ahead of the latter's oath-taking ceremony. Parameshwara is speculated to be the Deputy CM, with others like Satish Jarkiholi and Priyank Kharge also set to be ministers.

Senior Congress leader G Parameshwara on Wednesday met with Karnataka Chief Minister-designate DK Shivakumar at his residence.

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The meeting comes ahead of Shivakumar's oath-taking ceremony later in the day, where there are also speculations that Parameshwara may be sworn in as his Deputy in the state.

Other than Parameshwara, several other senior Congress leaders including Satish Jarkiholi, Ramalinga Reddy, MB Patil, Yathindra Siddaramaiah, Priyank Kharge, are tippedy to take oath as ministers in DK Shivakumar-led cabinet.

Earlier in the day, Shivakumar greeted a large number of supporters gathered outside his residence in Bengaluru ahead of his swearing-in ceremony as Chief Minister today at 4 pm at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leadership is expected to attend the high-profile event. Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has already departed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi for Bengaluru to attend the oath-taking ceremony. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, party general secretary KC Venugopal, Karnataka in-charge Randeep Surjewala, and several other senior leaders, including multiple Chief Ministers from Congress-ruled states, are also expected to attend the event.

Congress leader and former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde also arrived in Bengaluru to attend the ceremony. "Always the correct decisions are taken in our party. Though sometimes it takes time to make decisions. I am confident that both will work together to take the party forward," he told ANI.

The ceremony will mark the formal transition of power in Karnataka, with Shivakumar succeeding Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister after a prolonged internal leadership process within the Congress party. Several senior Congress MLAs, including G Parameshwara, Satish Jarkiholi, Priyank Kharge, and Yathindra Siddaramaiah, are also expected to take oath as part of the new Cabinet.

Supporters of Shivakumar have organised special prayers and celebrations, while his constituency, Kanakapura, has been decked up with banners and cutouts congratulating him on becoming Chief Minister.

The Political Journey of DK Shivakumar

After decades of political manoeuvring, crisis management, and strengthening the Congress organisation in Karnataka, Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar, popularly known as DK Shivakumar, is set to take oath as Chief Minister after being elected as the Congress Legislative Party leader.

An eight-time MLA and Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president, Shivakumar--often described as the party's "troubleshooter"--rose through the ranks with a strong grassroots base and a reputation for handling political crises. His close ties with senior Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and Mallikarjun Kharge, strengthened his claim to the top post after a prolonged internal leadership discussion.

Born on May 15, 1962, in Kanakapura, Shivakumar entered politics as a student leader in the 1980s. After an initial setback in 1985, he won his first Assembly election in 1989 at the age of 27 and went on to secure eight consecutive wins, building a strong base in Vokkaliga-dominated regions.

Party's 'Troubleshooter'

Known for his organisational skills, he has played key roles in safeguarding Congress governments in the past, including during the 2002 Maharashtra political crisis and the 2017 Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections. He has also been instrumental in party strategy in Karnataka, including the 2023 Assembly election victory.

KPCC President and Controversies

Shivakumar has served as KPCC president since 2020 and was Deputy Chief Minister in the previous government. His career has also seen controversies, including multiple investigations by central agencies and a brief incarceration in 2019, though these did not derail his political rise.

A close confidante of the Gandhi family, Shivakumar is set to formally assume office as Karnataka's Chief Minister, marking a key leadership transition in the state. (ANI)