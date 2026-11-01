Various employee and pensioner unions have submitted their demands to the 8th Pay Commission. Organizations like the National Council-Joint Consultative Machinery (NC-JCM) want the government to fix the pension at 67 percent of the last drawn basic pay. They also want the family pension to increase to 50 percent. The Old Pension Scheme currently offers 50 percent of the last drawn basic pay or the average of the last 10 months (whichever is higher) as pension. The normal family pension rate is 30 percent of the last drawn basic pay. These are just demands right now. We will know the actual numbers only after the 8th Pay Commission submits its recommendations and the central government approves them. Pensioners should treat these calculations as future possibilities and wait for the official notification.