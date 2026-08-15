Keralam CM VD Satheesan launched 'ReSurge - Safe Women, Safe Kerala' for Independence Day. The overnight event aimed to promote women's safety and freedom of movement at night, with activities like rallies and self-defence training.

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan inaugurated the two-day women's programme 'ReSurge - Safe Women, Safe Kerala' as part of the Independence Day celebrations on Friday. The Keralam CM inaugurated the event at the University College Junction in front of Palayam Market

Organised by the Keralam Women and Child Development Department as part of the Independence Day celebrations, the event was held from 9:30 PM on August 14 to 1 AM on August 15.

Theme and Key Messages

The theme of 'Resurge' is renewal and a new beginning, symbolising women breaking through the boundaries of fear, reclaiming public spaces and moving forward with confidence. The key messages of the programme are 'Safe Women, Safe Keralam' and 'Freedom is not just for the day, but also for the night.'

Programme Objectives and Features

The programme aimed to strengthen the social awareness that public spaces at night belong to women as well, while promoting women's safety and freedom of movement. It also comprises of feature awareness sessions on women's safety mechanisms, self-defence, health and fitness, opportunities for women entrepreneurs, and initiatives promoting the concept of a women-friendly city.

Diverse Line-up of Activities

The event schedule includes a rally of women bullet riders, a cycling rally by 25 women from the She Cycling collective, a skating performance by 40 girls from Team Poojappura, and a Kalaripayattu display by 40 girls. Additionally, police-led self-defence training for women, stalls by the Indian Air Force Family Welfare Association, dance performances by women artists and college students, music and poetry sessions, and an open Zumba session form part of the line-up.

A Call for Participation

Minister Bindu Krishna invited everyone to participate in the programme, carrying the message, "Freedom is not just for the day, but also for the night. Safe Women, Safe Keralam." (ANI)