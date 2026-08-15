On India's 80th Independence Day, Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a 7-foot sand sculpture at Puri Beach. The artwork, with the Tricolour and peacocks, carries the message 'Happy Independence Day, Unity in Diversity'.

On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik created a special patriotic sand sculpture at Puri Beach in Odisha on Friday, carrying the message "Happy Independence Day, Unity in Diversity" to celebrate the spirit of freedom, patriotism, unity, and national pride.

The artwork features the Indian Tricolour at its centre with two peacocks positioned on either side, symbolising India's rich cultural heritage, beauty, and unity. Orange represents courage and sacrifice, white signifies peace and truth, green symbolises prosperity and growth, while the Ashoka Chakra stands for justice and continuous progress. Through the 7-foot sand sculpture, created with the support of students from the Sudarsan Sand Art Institute, Pattnaik sought to convey the core values and spirit of the nation.

A Message of Unity

Speaking on the occasion, sand artist Pattnaik emphasised that the Tricolour inspires people to remain united and work together for a stronger, peaceful, and prosperous country. "On the occasion of India's 80th Independence Day, I extend my heartfelt greetings to every Indian. Through this sand art, I want to celebrate the spirit of freedom, unity and patriotism. The Tricolour always inspires us to remain united and work together for a stronger, peaceful and prosperous India," said Pattnaik.

Nationwide Celebrations

The country is celebrating its 80th Independence Day, with programmes being held across states and Union Territories. It is observed annually on August 15 with the Prime Minister hoisting the national flag at the Red Fort and addressing the nation. The celebrations are being held with a focus on the country's achievements, national development and the responsibilities of citizens towards building a stronger India.

Independence Day commemorates India's independence and honours the sacrifices of freedom fighters who dedicated their lives to the nation. The occasion serves as a powerful reminder of India's journey as a sovereign nation and its enduring values of unity, peace, democracy, and collective responsibility. (ANI)