Activist Sonam Wangchuk has called for a 'peaceful revolution' to clean up democracy, urging PM Modi to deliver on his 2014 promise of a 'decriminalised Parliament'. He also sought public suggestions for selfless people to consult on reforms.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk called for a "peaceful revolution" to bring changes in the way leaders are chosen, urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to work towards a "decriminalised Parliament" and seeking public suggestions for people he can consult on reforms.

In a post on X on Friday, Wangchuk said, "Can we seek this gift from PM on this Independence Day..! A Decriminalised Parliament, as promised by the Prime Minister in 2014. And I'm sure the LOP Sh. Rahul Gandhi and all parties will readily agree for this revolutionary step to clean up our democracy." CAN WE SEEK THIS GIFT FROM THE HONOURABLE PM ON THIS INDEPENDENCE DAY...! A Decriminalised Parliament, as promised by the Prime Minister in 2014. And I'm sure the LOP Sh. Rahul Gandhi and all parties will readily agree for this revolutionary step to clean up our democracy. And… pic.twitter.com/cm6XrzD83s — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) August 14, 2026

He added, "And please don't forget my gift... Suggest names of selfless men & women as substance for me to consult and learn from."

Call for 'Peaceful Revolution'

In another post on X, Wangchuk said, "This Independence Day, I need your help.. This country needs a peaceful revolution, at least in how we chose our leaders... if we are to remain even a respectable nation by 2047."

He further said, "Close to half of our MPs have criminal cases and a third have serious charges like murder, rape & kidnapping. No wonder trust deficit has become the biggest deficit in the nation."

Recalling PM Modi's 2014 Pledge

Before becoming Prime Minister in 2014, Narendra Modi pledged to tackle the presence of criminal elements in Indian politics and Parliament if elected to power. He said one of his first priorities would be to establish a committee to examine criminal cases that were still pending against newly elected Members of Parliament.

Seeking Public Consultation and Participation

Wangchuk said that he would like to have opinions from the "best minds" in the country on the changes needed and how to bring them.

"I want to consult the best minds in the country wherever they are, to brainstorm about what must change and how. Not just intellectuals who think but people who are selfless, fearless men & women of character & substance," he said.

He added, "Sitting in remote Ladakh I don't know who & where they are, so you can help by proposing at least one such name from the nation, and your region..."

Calling for wider public participation, he said, "Together can we start India's 2nd independence movement !"

He also appealed to people, saying, "You can also help by spreading this message and if possible by transalting it in your regional language."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)