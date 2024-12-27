Mahakumbh 2025 : 800 signages set to guide the devotees in Mahakumbh Nagar

In this Mahakumbh, devotees will enjoy a seamless journey to ghats and ashrams, thanks to the special arrangements directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. 800 signages are being rapidly installed across the Mahakumbhnagar area to provide accurate route information.

In this Mahakumbh, devotees will enjoy a seamless journey to ghats and ashrams, thanks to the special arrangements directed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. In line with CM Yogi's vision, 800 signages are being rapidly installed across the Mahakumbhnagar area to provide accurate route information.

Over 400 signages have already been installed, with the remaining set to be completed by December 31. The PWD department in Prayagraj is working at full capacity, targeting the installation of 100 signages daily to ensure smooth navigation for pilgrims.



With crores of devotees from India and abroad expected to visit the sacred Sangam, special attention has been given to language inclusivity. Following CM Yogi's directive, signages feature multiple languages, including Hindi, English, and regional Indian languages, ensuring ease of navigation for all visitors.

Chief Engineer of PWD Prayagraj, AK Dwivedi, confirmed that the team is working on a war footing to meet the December 31 deadline. Additionally, 28 pontoon bridges are nearing operational readiness, with minor work remaining on a few. These bridges will also be fully functional within the next few days. The remaining 2 bridges will also be completed before 31.

This comprehensive initiative reflects the administration's commitment to enhancing the spiritual journey for devotees at Mahakumbh.

