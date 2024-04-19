Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    LS elections 2024: Deafening sounds of gunfire exchange near polling booth in Manipur; video surfaces (WATCH)

    Officials revealed that approximately 12.6 percent of the electorate, comprising over 15.44 lakh voters, exercised their voting rights in Manipur, known for its history of ethnic violence, until 9 am on Friday.

    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 12:35 PM IST

    The first phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Inner Manipur constituency, held on April 19, was marred by violence despite stringent security measures. Violence erupted when miscreants opened fire at a polling station in Thamanpokpi, located under the Moirang Assembly segment. It is reportedly said that three individuals sustained injuries, calling for swift security reinforcement in the area by authorities.

    Additionally, acts of vandalism were reported at another polling station under the Thongju Assembly seat, situated in Imphal East district.

    Officials revealed that approximately 12.6 percent of the electorate, comprising over 15.44 lakh voters, exercised their voting rights in Manipur, known for its history of ethnic violence, until 9 am on Friday.

    Within the first two hours of polling, Inner Manipur constituency witnessed a turnout of 13.82 percent, while the turnout for Outer Manipur stood at 11.57 percent.

    The voting process for Inner Manipur and portions of Outer Manipur seats continued on Friday amidst heightened security measures. Authorities remain vigilant to ensure the safety and integrity of the electoral process despite the challenges posed by incidents of violence.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 12:35 PM IST
