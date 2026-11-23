7-Eleven Japan has launched a Biryani Onigiri made with basmati rice, chicken and spices, developed with Tokyo restaurant Biryani Osawa and sold at select stores.

7-Eleven Japan is testing a crossover between Indian and Japanese food, wrapping biryani into an onigiri. The product, called Biryani Onigiri or Biryani Omusubi, takes spiced basmati rice and chicken and shapes them into the compact snack format Japanese convenience store customers already know.

It was developed with Biryani Osawa, a reservation-only restaurant in Tokyo's Kanda district. The ten-seat venue serves a single biryani menu each day and recently received Bib Gourmand recognition in the Michelin Guide Tokyo 2026.

Onigiri, also called omusubi or nigirimeshi, is a traditional Japanese rice ball filled with meat and usually wrapped in nori. The Biryani Omusubi departs from that convention by using the biryani itself to form the ball, with no seaweed wrap, bringing Indian spices, basmati rice and chicken into a format familiar to Japanese shoppers.

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Biryani Osawa said the product went through numerous trials and adjustments before it was considered ready. In a post on X on November 16, the restaurant wrote that it had worked with 7-Eleven to create the item and had refined every stage of the process to bring out the flavour of the basmati rice, the aroma of the spices and the light texture that distinguishes biryani.

The Biryani Omusubi is priced at 248 yen before tax, or about 268 yen with tax. It went on trial sale from November 17, 2026, but availability is restricted.

Only selected 7-Eleven outlets in four areas stock it, namely Sumida and Ginza in Tokyo and Funabashi and Narashino in Chiba. Even within those areas, not every store carries the product.