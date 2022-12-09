65 hours into borewell rescue, 8-year-old MP boy not responding; rescue ops underway

His father, Sunil Sahu has said, "My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6."

Rescue operation is underway to save an eight-year-old stuck at 55-feet of a 400-feet deep borewell in Mandavi village of Madhya Pradesh's Betul district. It is reportedly said that the rescue time has passed 65 hours and the boy's family is seen raising questions and demanding immediate results.

Speaking to reporters, Tanmay's mother, Jyoti Sahu said, "Give me my child, whatever it may be. Would it have taken so much time even if it was a child of a leader or an officer?"

"So much time has passed, and they are not saying anything. Not even allowing me to see. Three days have passed, citing two to four more hours. Tanmay fell on Tuesday and now it is Friday. I don't want anything, take out my son. I want to see my child once, whatever it may be, just take him out," the mother sounded desperate.

Other family members of Tanmay, who has been unresponsive since Thursday, raised questions about the work of the administration. His schoolmates, meanwhile, have been chanting Gayatri Mantra for the well-being of their Class 3 students.

Meanwhile, Betul Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Shyamendra Jaiswal said, "We have a target to reach 45 feet and then dig a tunnel. It might take some time as there are hard stones in the way. The child, however, is not responding as he might have fallen unconscious. Efforts are on to save the boy."

"But now we have reached near the child and it is a very sensitive situation so now it will be dug manually and will try to reach near the boy," he said.

On December 6, Tanmay fell into the borewell while playing in the farm around 5 pm and the rescue operation started within the next hour.

His father, Sunil Sahu has said, "My 12-year-old daughter saw him falling into the borewell and informed me about the incident. We immediately rushed to the spot. He was breathing and we listened to his voice as we enquired. The rescue operation was started from 6 pm onwards on December 6."

State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard, and local police personnel have been at the job over the past three days.