Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut lashed out at 6 party MPs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena. Raut questioned their travel funding, while Shinde declared his 'Operation Tiger' successful after inducting the defectors.

Raut Slams Defecting MPs, Questions Funding

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday continued his criticism of the party's six Lok Sabha MPs who recently joined the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. In a post on X, Raut took a swipe at the MPs over their defection and questioned the source of funding for their travel by chartered aircraft.

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Replying to a social media post, Raut wrote, "85 Crores! The price of this Member of Parliament! Loot the public's wealth! Who is paying lakhs of rupees for the charter plane?."

Six UBT Sena MPs, including Sanjay Haribhau Jadhav, Bhausaheb Rajaram Wakchaure, Omprakash Bhupalsingh Nimbalkar, Sanjay Dina Patil, Sanjay Uttamrao Deshmukh and Nagesh Bapurao Patil Ashtikar were formally inducted into the party in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday.

'Operation Tiger is Successful': Eknath Shinde

Addressing a press conference, Shinde said that he does not leave anything half done and "Operation Tiger is successful". He said the move was completed in line with constitutional provisions and parliamentary procedures, asserting that the MPs had joined the party for development-focused governance and constituency work.

"I want to tell journalists also that whatever you were running about this like Operation Tiger, etc., I yesterday also told you that I don't leave anything half done. And this all before you today. And this operation tiger is successful before you. All these six MPs have been inducted into our party as per the rule, the constitution and parliamentary rules," Shinde said.

"When I was CM, I behaved like a worker, and even today I work as a worker. I want to tell all these 6 MPs that they will also have to behave like common workers, and we will show respect for everyone with them, too. I assure you that your belief in coming with us will be kept intact. I assure you personally. Our ministers will sit with you and solve the problems of your constituencies. I will also take the initiative to solve your problems at the centre level," he added.

Thackeray Promises to Present Party's Side

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said he would soon present his side on the ongoing political developments within the party, as the organisation grapples with a major setback.

Speaking briefly to the media, Thackeray refrained from making detailed comments on the rebellion but indicated that the party would respond at an appropriate time. "When I feel the time is right, I will call the media and speak to you. Let them present their position. We will soon put forward our side as well," Thackeray said.