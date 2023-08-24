Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 person convicted for 2004 I-Day blast in Assam that killed 13 schoolkids acquitted by Gauhati High Court

    While the court did not definitively state their innocence, criminal cases require guilt to be established beyond a reasonable doubt, which the prosecution could not achieve in this instance, according to the defendants' counsel, Abhijit Khanikar.

    6 person convicted for 2004 I-Day blast in Assam that killed 13 schoolkids acquitted by Gauhati High Court
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 24, 2023, 5:03 PM IST

    The Gauhati High Court on Thursday acquitted all six individuals previously convicted in connection with the 2004 bomb blast in Assam's Dhemaji, which tragically claimed the lives of 18 people, including 13 schoolchildren, during Independence Day celebrations. The attack, claimed by the United Liberation Front of Asom (ULFA), also left over 40 people injured.

    In 2019, the Dhemaji District and Sessions Court had handed down sentences, sentencing Leela Gogoi, Dipanjali Buragohain, Muhi Handique, and Jatin Dubori to life imprisonment, while Prashanta Bhuyan and Hemen Gogoi received four-year jail terms. The convicted individuals subsequently challenged this verdict in the high court. The Gauhati High Court's recent decision to acquit the six individuals is based on granting them the benefit of the doubt. 

    It's crucial to note that while the court did not definitively state their innocence, criminal cases require guilt to be established beyond a reasonable doubt, which the prosecution could not achieve in this instance, according to the defendants' counsel, Abhijit Khanikar.

    The families of the victims have expressed disappointment and raised questions about the course of justice. They had hoped for a different outcome, considering that the lower court had found the individuals guilty in 2019, and now, just three years later, they are set to be released. This has led to concerns about the fairness and effectiveness of the judicial process.

    'Spoke for Gandhis...' BJP targets Congress using Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Narasimha Rao was first BJP PM' jibe

    'Racist': Netizens slam New York Times for old Mangalyaan cartoon after Chandrayaan-3's success

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Jadavpur University ragging case: Police investigation reveals teen boy was stripped, made to walk naked

    Last Updated Aug 24, 2023, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Violinist Balabhaskar death case: Kerala HC defers trial, asks CBI to conduct thorough investigation anr

    Violinist Balabhaskar death case: Kerala HC defers trial, asks CBI to conduct thorough investigation

    BJP targets Congress using Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Narasimha Rao was first BJP PM' jibe

    'Spoke for Gandhis...' BJP targets Congress using Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Narasimha Rao was first BJP PM' jibe

    Jadavpur University ragging case: Police investigation reveals teen boy was stripped, made to walk naked AJR

    Jadavpur University ragging case: Police investigation reveals teen boy was stripped, made to walk naked

    Chandrayaan rings in joy as new parents in Odisha name babies after lunar success AJR

    'Chandrayaan' rings in joy as new parents in Odisha name babies after lunar success

    Maharajas College teacher humiliation case: Accused students asked to tender apology anr

    Maharaja's College teacher humiliation case: Accused students asked to tender apology

    Recent Stories

    Kushi Know how much Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged for their roles ADC

    Kushi: Know how much Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu charged for their roles

    Gmail may now ask users for verification while adding new forwarding address Report gcw

    Gmail may now ask users for verification while adding new forwarding address: Report

    SATsport News Powered by Partner of Lanka Premier League 2023

    SATsport News Powered by Partner of Lanka Premier League 2023

    Violinist Balabhaskar death case: Kerala HC defers trial, asks CBI to conduct thorough investigation anr

    Violinist Balabhaskar death case: Kerala HC defers trial, asks CBI to conduct thorough investigation

    Apollo to Zeus: 8 powerful Gods in Greek Mythology vma

    Apollo to Zeus: 8 powerful Gods in Greek Mythology

    Recent Videos

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    SCARY videos emerge of massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu

    Video Icon
    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    India successfully test-fires air-to-air ASTRA missile from LCA Tejas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour WATCH AJR

    At BRICS session, PM Modi expresses deep respect for tricolour | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Explainer: Is Chandrayaan-3 wrapped in Gold?

    Video Icon
    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Explainer: The four-stage landing process of Chandrayaan-3

    Video Icon