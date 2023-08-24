'Spoke for Gandhis...' BJP targets Congress using Mani Shankar Aiyar's 'Narasimha Rao was first BJP PM' jibe

Mani Shankar Aiyar, a senior Congress leader, has stirred controversy by referring to the late PV Narasimha Rao as the "first BJP prime minister" of India during the launch of his autobiography. This remark has created a political uproar.

Veteran Congress leader and former Union minister, Mani Shankar Aiyar, has ignited a significant controversy with his remarks labelling the late party colleague PV Narasimha Rao as the "first BJP prime minister" of India. These comments were made during the launch of his autobiography titled 'Memoirs of a Maverick'. Aiyar accused Rao of diverting the nation's trajectory from a secular path to a communal one. This statement has not only placed the Congress party in an uncomfortable position but has also elicited a robust reaction from the BJP.

PV Narasimha Rao held the position of Prime Minister from 1991 to 1996. While his tenure is primarily associated with initiating economic liberalization reforms in 1991, it is also notable for witnessing the demolition of the Babri mosque in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, resulting in devastating communal unrest and numerous casualties.

In subsequent discussions with the media, Aiyar asserted that Rao deviated from the principles of the Congress party when addressing the Babri Masjid issue. He elaborated, "Rao consistently accepted LK Advani's perspectives, engaged in consultations with numerous religious figures, and only after these events transpired, he approached the Congress Parliamentary Committee, likening his decision-making process to that of ancient kings who sought counsel from priests."

Aiyar continued, "Historically, saints adhered to the king's directives. However, in modern times, this dynamic has evolved. What was Rao implying? He held the esteemed position of Prime Minister of our nation. If he had represented the BJP, his focus would have been solely on religious figures. However, he was a Prime Minister from the Congress party. Under his leadership, the Babri Masjid was dismantled, eroding the country's secular foundation. This facilitated the present ruling party's ascent to power."

In response to Aiyar's assertions, the BJP sharply criticized him, asserting that his viewpoints are aligned with those of the Gandhi family. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra commented, "It is essential to recognize that while Mani Shankar Aiyar may be the one articulating and projecting these ideas, the concepts and goals are reflective of the Gandhi family. He represents the Gandhi family more than anyone else."

"As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw closer, 'mukut mani' (Mani Shankar Aiyar) has resurfaced. This time, he not only spoke but also authored a book. He notably emphasized three 'Ps'—Parivaarvaad (dynastic politics), Pakshapaat (bias), and Pakistan... Mani Shankar Aiyar has encapsulated the essence of the alliance (INDIA) in written form... PV Narasimha Rao was a Congress Prime Minister, and the language employed to characterize him distinctly illustrates that the spokesperson of the Gandhi family finds it difficult to accept anyone other than a member of the Gandhi family assuming the Prime Minister's role, even if they are from the Congress party... Through Mani Shankar Aiyar, it has been suggested that PV Narasimha Rao was aligned with the BJP rather than the Congress..." Patra added.