Jadavpur University ragging case: Police investigation reveals teen boy was stripped, made to walk naked

In a tragic incident that has ignited discussions on ragging, a 17-year-old student from Jadavpur University met a devastating fate. The ongoing police investigation has revealed a distressing sequence of events leading up to his untimely death. The young first-year undergraduate student fell from the second floor of the university's main hostel on August 9, prompting an outcry.

The family of the deceased student has made grave allegations, claiming that he was subjected to ragging and sexual harassment within the hostel. As the investigation unfolds, 13 arrests have been made in connection with the case. Police officials have been diligently questioning both the hostel boarders and staff members as part of their efforts.

According to the findings of the police probe, the unfortunate teenager was subjected to an appalling act - he was stripped and paraded naked as part of a ragging ritual. The ordeal extended for over an hour, during which he attempted to escape the torment by running from room to room. Disturbingly, the student was also subjected to homosexual slurs during this agonizing episode.

This tragedy has sparked nationwide conversations about the pressing issue of ragging within educational institutions, shedding light on the dire need for stronger measures to prevent such incidents and protect students' well-being.

The ongoing investigation has furnished evidence against at least 12 out of the 13 individuals who have been apprehended so far, as confirmed by sources familiar with the matter. The authorities are contemplating the possibility of invoking the stringent Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, underlining the severity of the allegations.

The heart-wrenching tragedy that unfolded within the confines of this esteemed institution has stirred a renewed discourse surrounding ragging on campus. This incident has triggered contemplation on whether the existing regulations are adequate to counter this grave issue.

Amidst the emotional turmoil, the incident has not only stirred academic circles but also become embroiled in a political tussle. The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the ruling Trinamool Congress of inertia and indifference. In response, the Trinamool Congress has placed blame on Governor CV Ananda Bose, asserting his "100 per cent responsibility" for the circumstances prevailing within the university.

Governor Bose, who holds the position of Chancellor within the University, possesses the authority to appoint individuals to key roles. His intervention has materialized in the form of an emergency meeting convened at Raj Bhavan to assess the progression of the investigation.

In a prior exchange, Governor Bose retorted to Education Minister Bratya Basu's statement of "100 per cent responsibility," expressing his role as a conscientious Governor who welcomes recognition for his duties and actions.

