A viral video showing a 6-foot-8-inch man struggling to fit inside an Air India aircraft washroom has sparked debate online, with netizens questioning the couple's criticism of the airline

A video shared by travel couple Raymond and Ramisa, who run the Instagram account @rayandramisa, has sparked an online debate after showing the difficulties faced by a 6-foot-8-inch man while using an aircraft washroom.

The viral reel captures the man struggling to enter the cramped lavatory. He is seen bending forward, turning his shoulders and adjusting his position to squeeze through the narrow entrance. Even inside the cubicle, the limited headroom and floor space appear to make it difficult for him to move comfortably.

The couple shared the experience in a humorous manner, highlighting the challenges that exceptionally tall passengers can face during air travel. However, what was seemingly intended as a light-hearted travel moment soon attracted criticism, with viewers questioning whether Air India was being unfairly singled out.

Netizens Question Why Air India Is Being Blamed

While the video gained attention, several social media users argued that the couple's criticism was misplaced. They pointed out that Air India does not manufacture the aircraft it operates and that the basic design of an aircraft is determined by its manufacturer.

Users also highlighted that Boeing and Airbus manufacture commercial passenger aircraft used by airlines across the world. Therefore, compact lavatories are not an issue exclusive to Air India.

One user commented, "This is why education is important. Air India doesn’t make their planes. They use same aircraft which other airlines use around the world."

Another social media user expressed frustration, writing, "What a dumb post. Air India didn’t make the plane- Boeing or Airbus made it. Grow TF up. Idiots."

The reactions suggest that many viewers felt the video overlooked an important distinction between an airline's cabin configuration and the aircraft's overall design.

Why Are Airplane Washrooms Designed To Be So Small?

Unlike regular public washrooms, aircraft lavatories have to be accommodated within a tightly planned cabin layout. Every inch of space inside an aircraft matters, as manufacturers and airlines must balance passenger seating, aisles, galleys, storage areas and essential facilities.

Aircraft washrooms are designed to provide basic necessities, including a toilet, washbasin and door, while occupying as little cabin space as possible. Their dimensions and layouts can vary depending on the aircraft model and its configuration.

Airlines can also influence certain aspects of cabin interiors through their seating arrangements and configuration choices. However, the fundamental aircraft structure and design are determined by the manufacturer.