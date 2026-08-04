A 25-year-old woman was strangled by her father after she married an ITBP soldier without family consent. The accused has been arrested while others are absconding.

A 55-year-old man from Agra was arrested on Monday for strangling his 25-year-old daughter to death, reportedly upset over her court marriage to an ITBP jawan in February. The incident occurred early Monday morning at the family's residence in Pratap Nagar.

The accused has been identified as Vimal Sharma. Police said other family members are currently absconding and efforts are underway to trace them. The victim, Ankita Sharma, was a graduate who had solemnised her marriage with Amit Pachauri, a resident of Nahtoli village, without informing her family.

Police officials arrived at the scene after receiving information about the incident. They found Ankita lying on the floor with strangulation marks on her neck. The body was sent for post-mortem examination, and inquest proceedings have been completed.

Father told police he acted in a fit of rage over the marriage

According to police, the father was unhappy with his daughter's decision to marry against the family's wishes. The couple had known each other for nearly four years before tying the knot in February. When Sharma came to know about the marriage and word spread in the community, he allegedly took the drastic step.

SHO of Jaitpur police station, Deepak Kumar, said the woman had married without informing her family. He added that prima facie, the family appeared to be concerned about social issues arising from the inter-caste or inter-community marriage, though specific details were not disclosed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police for Agra East, Abhishek Kumar Agrawal, confirmed that an FIR has been registered under BNS 103 (1), which pertains to murder. He said Sharma had told the police during questioning that he was unhappy with his daughter's decision and had committed the crime in a fit of rage.

The victim's husband, Amit Pachauri, was not present at the scene when the incident occurred. He has been informed about the tragedy. Police are investigating whether other family members were involved or had prior knowledge of Sharma's intentions.

The case has drawn attention to the continuing prevalence of honour-related violence despite legal protections and societal progress. Women's rights activists have condemned the killing, calling it a stark reminder of the dangers faced by women who exercise their choice in marriage.

Local residents expressed shock over the incident, describing Ankita as a bright and educated young woman. Neighbours said they had not witnessed any visible tension in the household prior to the incident.

The police have appealed to the public not to spread unverified information about the case. They have also assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted and all those involved will be brought to justice.