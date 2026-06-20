TMC's Derek O'Brien alleges a 'BJP supporter' was at Kolkata airport with a gun as he and Abhishek Banerjee exited. He shared a video of the man being nabbed by TMC supporters, suspecting an 'attempt to murder' on Banerjee's life.

TMC Alleges 'Attempt to Murder' on Abhishek Banerjee

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O'Brien on Saturday alleged that a "BJP supporter" was standing at the exit of Kolkata airport with a firearm at the time when him, and party secretary Abhishek Banerjee were getting out of the airport on Friday night. Sharing a video of the person allegedly standing at the exit being escorted away by TMC supporters, the TMC MP suspected that it might be an "attempt to murder" on Abhishek Banerjee's life.

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"BJP SUPPORTER WITH A GUN. Chilling video. More proof from outside Kolkata airport last night. Attempt to murder?", O'Brien wrote on X. The TMC MP had shared a video uploaded by AITC's official handle on Friday night, saying that person was nabbed by women supporters of TMC. He also questioned the Bengal police for allowing such a thing to happen. Minutes before @abhishekaitc along with @KBanerjee_AITC and I walked out of Kolkata airport at around 9.45 pm tonight (Friday). Armed man at exit. Nabbed by women supporters of TMC. Bengal Police? Videos say it all," O'Brien asked.

Party Accuses BJP of 'State-Sponsored Attempt'

In the video shared by the X account of All India Trinamool Congress, the video shows the accused being surrounded by women while some people physically hold him. TMC on Friday had alleged that the incident is a "state sponsored attempt to eliminate a political opponent." The party also questioned the state of law and order under the Chief Ministership of Suvendu Adhikari. "A @BJP4Bengal goon ARMED WITH WEAPONS possibly planned to MURDER our Hon'ble National General Secretary Shri @abhishekaitc! Such is the condition of law & order under @SuvenduWB's watch that criminals now roam freely, emboldened enough to carry out brazen attacks with absolute impunity," the AITC post read. "If this is not a STATE-SPONSORED ATTEMPT TO ELIMINATE A POLITICAL OPPONENT, then what is?" the post added.

Growing Rebellion Within TMC

Abhishek Banerjee had travelled to Delhi on Friday to meet with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and challenge the merger of rebel TMC MPs with the National Citizen's Party of India (NCPI). The Nationalist Citizens Party of India, a Tripura-based party, has suddenly been in the national limelight. Despite its limited organisational footprint, the party has welcomed the influx of high-profile leaders, with national organising secretary Shantanu Dey stating that he is eager to see the party grow and work in alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

There has been increasing rebellion within the TMC, both at the national level and state level. Apart from two-thirds of rebel MPs, a total of 58 MLAs of the Trinamool Congress have already formed a separate faction within the West Bengal assembly, where Ritabrata Banerjee has been recognised as Leader of Opposition by the speaker Rathindra Bose. (ANI)