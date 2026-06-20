A day before International Yoga Day, the Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha organised a yoga session at Minara Masjid. This was part of a series of nationwide events, including a massive countdown event held in Hyderabad led by a Union Minister.

A yoga session was organised by the Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha at Minara Masjid in Mumbai on Saturday, a day ahead of the International Day of Yoga.

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The programme was held as part of activities being conducted across the country in the run-up to the annual observance of International Yoga Day on June 21.

Participants gathered at the venue and took part in the yoga session organised by the BJP Minority Morcha.

The event comes amid a series of yoga-related programmes being organised nationwide ahead of International Yoga Day.

Major Countdown Event in Hyderabad

Earlier in the day, a massive "24-Hour Countdown Event" was organised at Parade Grounds in Hyderabad under the leadership of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy.

The event saw participation from yoga organisations, students, public representatives, actors and international delegates.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said the programme was part of India's continued efforts to promote yoga globally since the observance of June 21 as International Day of Yoga was initiated.

Several prominent personalities attending the Hyderabad event highlighted the benefits of yoga and encouraged people to adopt it as a regular practice.

History and Theme of International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day is observed annually on June 21, following a resolution adopted by the United Nations General Assembly in December 2014 after a proposal by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the United Nations, 2026 marks the 12th year of International Yoga Day. The theme for this year's observance is "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", which focuses on the role of yoga in helping people remain active, independent and engaged across all age groups.

Various events, awareness campaigns and yoga sessions have been organised across the country ahead of the annual celebration to promote the practice and its benefits among people from different sections of society.