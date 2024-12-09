5 students among 7 killed as cars collide on Junagadh-Veraval highway in Gujarat (WATCH)

Seven people, including five college students, were killed after two cars collided with each other in Gujarat's Junagadh.

Seven people, including five college students, were killed after two cars collided with each other in Gujarat's Junagadh on Monday. Several others were injured in the collision. The accident occurred near Bhanduri village on the Junagadh-Veraval highway.

The students were reportedly heading for an exam when the two cars crashed. The police arrived at the scene, and the injured were taken to the hospital.

The impact of the accident left both cars mangled beyond recognition.

A video from the scene showed a crowd gathered while the car was completely destroyed.

The students' car, which was speeding, hit a divider, toppled onto the other side of the road, and crashed into a second car that was also speeding, the police said. All seven died on the spot.

