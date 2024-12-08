Explicit footage of couple having sex on Swiss air flight goes viral; crew under fire, probed for leaked video

A Swiss Air flight's crew has landed itself in trouble after a video of a couple having sex mid-air on a commercial flight, has gone viral on social media platforms.

The video, reportedly captured using cockpit-controlled security cameras, went viral across social media platforms, leaving many questioning the airline's privacy safeguards. Crew members are accused of filming the couple during their intimate moment and sharing the footage on group chats, with the leak eventually making its way to the public.

“A couple on board a recent Swiss Air flight from Bangkok to Zurich joined the mile-high club in the first-class galley while secretly being recorded by the pilots. The cockpit crew are now under investigation for sharing the footage on group chats which has since gone viral,” shared a user on X (formerly Twitter).

Airlines responds

Swiss Air officials have launched a formal inquiry to trace the origins of the video and assess any breaches of protocol by their personnel. Meike Fuhlrott, a spokesperson for Swiss Air, firmly condemned the act and said, “The filming of people without their clear consent as well as the transfer of these recordings contradict our guidelines and values and violate the applicable data protection regulations.”

The controversy has also reignited discussions around the use of cockpit cameras, which were introduced post-9/11 to enhance flight security. Swiss Air clarified the purpose of these cameras in a statement to Mirror UK, "The cameras are used for access control and are intended to ensure security in the cockpit. Only what happens right outside the door is filmed – the cameras are not intended for any other purpose and are not recording continually. Screening of the monitor by the cockpit crew is only permitted in exceptional cases, for example, to document security-related incidents."

