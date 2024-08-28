Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 rule changes and deadlines that will impact you in September 2024

    Rule changes in September 2024: - Remember these 5 rule changes and due dates in September, such as the Aadhaar update without charges, specific FD due dates, and alterations to credit cards.

    5 rule changes and deadlines that will impact you in September 2024
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 28, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    There will be a number of big changes in personal finance as September draws near. Keeping up with these developments is crucial for efficient budget management, from updates on Aadhaar cards to changes in credit card restrictions and LPG cylinder rates. Remember these five changes in September 2024, especially the credit card and Aadhaar free updates.

    1. Aadhaar Free Update:
    From June 14 to September 14, 2024, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will be offering free Aadhaar document updates for an additional three months. "Please update Aadhaar for continuous accuracy of demographic information," reads the UIDAI website. Upload your identification and address verification papers to update it."

    2. Price Adjustments for LPG Cylinders:
    In September, there may be price adjustments for LPG cylinders. Businesses who utilise commercial cylinders must be aware of these swings, even if price adjustments may not affect home consumers.

    3. Fuel price change:
    Rate changes for aircraft turbine fuel (ATF) and compressed natural gas (CNG-PNG) are anticipated to take effect on September 1. These adjustments might have an impact on transportation expenses as well as the pricing of products and services.

    4. Crackdown on Fraudulent Calls:
    Beginning on September 1, new steps will be taken to stop fraudulent calls and texts. Telemarketing will switch to a blockchain-based system by September 30 in order to improve security and cut down on spam, per TRAI rules.

    5. New Credit Card laws: In September, HDFC Bank will restrict reward points for utility transactions, while IDFC First Bank will alter payment schedules. These are just two of the new credit card laws. The upgrades will have an impact on how cardholders accrue and redeem points.

