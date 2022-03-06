Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 BSF jawan killed, 1 critical after colleague opens fire in Amritsar

    Ct Satteppa S K, a BSF jawan, opened fire on his colleagues, injuring five. According to the BSF, four of the five injured were killed, and one is in critical condition. The injured person is currently being treated at a nearby hospital. Ct Satteppa S K was also killed in the incident, according to the BSF.

    Team Newsable
    Amritsar, First Published Mar 6, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    At least five Border Security Force (BSF) personnel were killed in a fratricidal incident in Punjab's Amritsar's Khasa BSF area on Sunday. Ct Satteppa S K, a BSF jawan, opened fire on his colleagues, injuring five. According to the BSF, four of the five injured were killed, and one is in critical condition. The injured person is currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

    Ct Satteppa S K was also killed in the incident, according to the BSF. A court of inquiry has been appointed to ascertain the facts, and more information will be provided.

    The incident occurred at the mess in Khasa, about 20 kilometres from the Attari-Wagah border crossing on the India-Pakistan international front.

    In a statement, BSF officials said, "On March 6, 5 BSF troops were injured as a result of fratricide committed by Ct Satteppa SK at HQ 144 Bn Khasa, Amritsar. The incident also injured Ct Satteppa SK. Five of the six injured, including Ct Satteppa, were killed. One of the injured is in critical condition. A court of inquiry has been appointed to investigate the allegations."

    The jawans who died during the firing include constable SK Satteppa from Karnataka, head constables Ram Binod from Bihar, DS Toraskar from Maharashtra, Rattan Singh from Jammu and Kashmir, and Baljinder Kumar from Haryana’s Panipat.

    According to reports, it is claimed that the constable was overworked and that he was assigned to continuous duty on a daily basis. This had irritated him greatly. He had an argument with a senior BSF officer on Saturday, but it was in vain. Setappa was on duty on Sunday morning when he became enraged and began firing his rifle.

    Last Updated Mar 6, 2022, 4:44 PM IST
