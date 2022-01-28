  • Facebook
    Punjab: BSF recovers 47 kgs of heroin after shootout with Pakistani smugglers in Gurdaspur

    Last week, the BSF had foiled an attempt of smuggling contraband by engaging a Pakistani done in Punjab's Amritsar sector and seized heroin over 7kg dropped by it in the area.

    Punjab BSF recovers 47 kgs of heroin after shootout with Pakistani smugglers in Gurdaspur
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Gurdaspur, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 10:40 AM IST
    The Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major cross-border smuggling bid on Friday morning and seized 47 yellow plastic covered packets suspected to be heroin after a shootout between the troops and Pakistani smugglers at Chandu Wadala post in Punjab's Gurdaspur. 

    In a statement, the BSF confirmed that at about 5:15 am today, two jawans - HC Gyan Singh and Ct Raju Biswas - noticed suspicious movement near the fence and challenged the Pakistani smugglers. The smugglers retaliated from across the border, and during the exchange of fire, HC Gyan Singh sustained bullet injuries to his head and hand. The injured jawan was rushed to a hospital and is said to be in stable condition now.

    Seven packets suspected to be opium, 44 rounds of 0.30 calibre, 1 Chinese pistol with two magazines, one 9mm Pietro Beretta pistol with one magazine, four magazines of AK 47 and other arms and ammunition were also recovered from the encounter site near the Indo-Pakistan international border. The DIG informed that the search operation was still being conducted.

    Last week, the BSF had foiled an attempt of smuggling contraband by engaging a Pakistani done in Punjab's Amritsar sector and seized heroin over 7kg dropped by it in the area. The nefarious attempt to smuggle contraband was thwarted by BSF troops on the intervening night of January 19-20.

