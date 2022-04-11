Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    4th wave predicted soon, Karnataka to screen passengers from COVID hit nations

    Following the spike in COVID cases in Delhi and Haryana and cases sweeping in South Korea, China, Germany and other nations, Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar held a meeting with health officials. The minister, after the meeting said, people from 8 COVID hit nations will be screened on arrival and separate guidelines will be issued.

    Bengaluru, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 7:48 PM IST

    As Delhi witnessed a spike in COVID cases with 943 cases and Haryana with 514 cases and a massive increase in South Korea, Germany, China, and five other foreign nations, the Karnataka health minister held a meeting with technical expert committee and said people coming from COVID hit nations will be screened on arrival at the airport.

    Speaking to press after meeting the technical expert committee, Health Minister K Sudhakar said, "IIT Kanpur has predicted 4th wave to hit India by June-July and as cases are increasing in some nations including China, Germany, South Korea and others, separate guidelines will be issued for people who arrive from these COVID hit nations and screening will be done at the airport on arrival."

    The minister further added that if such people are not vaccinated to vaccinate on arrival, subject them to thermal screening, and tele monitor them for 8 days. Pointing that cases in Delhi and Haryana have spiked, the minister stated that people have become a bit careless and have started giving less importance to the face mask rule. He also appealed to the eligible public to get the booster dose at the earliest.

    The minister said that the technical committee has strongly recommended people who have their second dose pending to get vaccinated. The prediction from experts is that the 4th wave will be there between June to September.

    Under the Arogya Nandana scheme, 40 lakh students were screened last year when schools reopened and the scheme would continue once the school reopens in May this time and screening will be done. Eligible children should also get vaccinated before coming to school.

