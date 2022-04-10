COVID booster dose for all adults starting today; know how to book, eligibility criteria and more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Previously, only healthcare personnel, frontline workers, and persons over the age of 60 were eligible for the precautionary dosage, also known as the booster dose.

    New Delhi, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 10:37 AM IST

    Fearing a fourth wave of coronavirus pandemic in the nation, the Central government has decided to authorise booster injections, or precautionary doses, of the COVID-19 vaccine for all individuals over the age of 18 starting on Sunday. Preventative doses will be offered at private vaccination clinics, and individuals who had their second dosage nine months ago will be eligible for the vaccine. Previously, only healthcare personnel, frontline workers, and persons over the age of 60 were eligible for the precautionary dosage, also known as the booster dose.

    What is the booster dose?

    Booster doses, according to the World Health Organization, are injections given to a previously vaccinated individual when immunity and clinical protection levels have decreased below a rate judged sufficient in that community over time. The goal of a booster dosage is to restore vaccination efficacy that has been insufficient.

    Also Read: Covid-19 booster shots available for all adults from April 10 at private vaccinations centres

    Eligibilty criteria: 

    To be eligible for the third dose of the COVID, you must:

    • You must be at least 18 years old.
    • You must have had your second dosage at least nine months ago.

    COVAXIN or Covishield as booster?

    You will receive the same vaccination that you did for your first and second doses for your booster dosage.

    How to book for booster dose?

    To schedule your Covid-19 precaution dosage session, just log in to the CoWIN site with your pre-registered mobile phone and book a slot in the same manner you did for the first and second doses. On the portal, you may choose a vaccination centre near you and arrange an appointment at a suitable date and time.

    Also Read | Private vaccination centres' service charges capped at Rs 150 for precautionary dose

    Price of the booster dose

    Both Serum Institute of India (SII) and Bharat Biotech announced price reductions for their respective Covid-19 vaccines - Covishield and Covaxin - for private hospitals on Saturday.
    SII's Covishield, which used to cost Rs 600, has been reduced to Rs 225, while Covaxin has also been reduced to Rs 225, a significant reduction from its prior Rs 1200 price.

    Last Updated Apr 10, 2022, 10:37 AM IST
