Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge refutes BJP's claims of Congress infighting, stating there are 'no issues to resolve' despite speculation over the CM post, with names like DK Shivakumar and G Parameshwara being floated for a term split.

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Thursday dismissed repeated attacks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that there are "no issues to resolve" within the party

"They (BJP) can say anything. Why are they so worried? Who is addressing? We are here to address the public issues. We are the elected government, not them. Let them raise relevant issues," the Karnataka minister said. When asked if the CM's post issue will be resolved in Delhi by the Congress high command, he said, "There are no issues to resolve."

Leadership Change Speculation

Amid speculation over a leadership change in Karnataka, apart from CM Siddaramaiah, two main names seem to be on the list. After speculation grew whether Dy CM DK Shivakumar might get half a CM's term (2.5 years), state home minister G Parameshwara's name was also suggested by certain party members.

MLA Rajanna's Suggestion

Earlier, senior party MLA and former minister KN Rajanna said the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) should decide the chief minister, and hence should "dissolve the assembly and face elections." He said it was the CLP which had elected Siddaramaiah as the CM, and as such it should be on the CLP to choose their leader.

"Let's dissolve (the Assembly) and face the elections. Let's work together under the leadership of DK Shivakumar and come with a majority. Then let him serve as the CM for 5 years. Wasn't it the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) that elected Siddaramaiah? Now the decision should be made by the CLP," the Congress MLA told reporters on Wednesday.

However, Rajanna favoured Siddaramaiah and also threw in the name of state home minister G Parameshwara, suggesting him as the "second option" for the Chief Minister's post. "The high command said not to talk about leadership. That's why I won't talk about it. My personal wish is that Siddaramaiah should be the CM for five years. The AICC will clarify in the next couple of days. Otherwise, the second option is that Dr G Parameshwara should become the CM," he said.

BJP Alleges Governance Stalled by Infighting

Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been launching relentless attacks on the Congress, alleging that the party's infighting is stalling development in Karnataka. Senior BJP leader and MLA Mahesh Tenginkai commented on the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the Congress leadership in Karnataka, stating that the ruling party's internal rift has begun to reflect in the governance of the state.

CM and Deputy CM Clarify Stance

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah earlier said that the debate over the CM post is an "unnecessary debate", attributing recent discussions within the party for being about a cabinet reshuffle. The Chief Minister clarified that the senior party leadership would make the final decisions regarding the reshuffle, as two of the total 34 ministerial posts in Karnataka are currently vacant and would be filled during the process.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday reiterated his loyalty to the Congress and dismissed speculation over his resignation as Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President. Shivakumar has also sought a meeting with party leader Sonia Gandhi on November 29 to discuss the ongoing topics. (ANI)