    42-year-old Dehradun man jailed for using tricolour to clean bicycles

    The accused has been arrested under section 2 of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act for "showing indignity to the Indian national flag." The next day, he appeared in front of a local court and was sentenced to prison.

    Dehradun, First Published Apr 10, 2022, 9:59 AM IST

    A 42-year-old man has been sentenced to prison for insulting the national flag. He was using tricolour to clean bicycles. After a video of him went viral, he was jailed. According to authorities, the accused is a Haldwani resident who works alone at the store.

    Rafiq is seen cleaning his bicycle with tricolour in the viral video. The video clearly shows that the individual cleans the bicycle first, and then the tricolour slips from his fingers. On social media, it was referred to as shame. The police inquiry showed that the charge of disrespect to the tricolour was correct. Following that, the police detained him and filed a complaint against him based on the footage.

     

    In another incident, a family from Assam's Bongaigaon was detained for insulting the Indian national flag by using it as a dining table cloth. The photograph of Rejina Parvin Sultana, a native of Assam's Tengnamari hamlet, giving lunch to her family went popular on the internet. The tricolour was employed as a dinner cloth at the family's home, as seen in the photograph. On top of the Indian flag, the family was spotted dining.

