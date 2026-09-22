PM Narendra Modi met Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Pejavara Matha and unveiled the birth centenary logo for the late Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami. The PM said his life continues to inspire. Union Minister Amit Shah also met the revered saint.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today met Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swami of Sri Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha, Udupi, Karnataka. The Prime Minister unveiled the logo of the birth centenary celebrations of Padma Vibhushan Yatikula Chakravarti Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swami. He stated that his life of devotion, learning, and service continues to inspire countless people. PM Modi added that the various initiatives being undertaken in the run-up to his birth centenary will further carry forward his noble ideals.

"Met Sri Sri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha Swamiji of Sri Pejavara Adhokshaja Matha, Udupi, along with other dignitaries. Unveiled the logo of the Birth Centenary Celebrations of Padma Vibhushan Yatikula Chakravarti Sri Vishwesha Tirtha Swamiji. His life of devotion, learning and service continues to inspire countless people. The various initiatives being undertaken in the run-up to his birth centenary will further carry forward his noble ideals," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Amit Shah meets Pejavara Mutt seer

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Monday met Sri Vishwaprasanna Teerth Swami in New Delhi.

“Profoundly fortunate to have met the revered saint of Pejawar Mutt, Sri Vishwaprasanna Teerth Swami Ji, and sought his blessings during the 39th holy Chaturmasya Vrat in New Delhi. The sacred ritual of Chaturmasya Vrat in our culture introduces us to the highest virtue of renunciation, practiced by our revered ascetics through meditation, restraint and inner awakening. May the inner light of Swami Ji continue to illuminate the path for humanity,” Amit Shah said in a post on X. (ANI)