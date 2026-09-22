Attending the Nanda-Sunanda Mahotsav in Nainital, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami prayed for the state's prosperity. He called the festival a celebration of culture and outlined govt initiatives for development, heritage, tourism, and jobs.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday attended the Nanda-Sunanda Mahotsav in Nainital and offered prayers at the feet of Goddess Nanda-Sunanda, wishing for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of the state.

A Celebration of Faith and Culture

Welcoming women, senior citizens, youth and children present at the festival, CM Dhami said that the Nanda Devi Mahotsav is not merely a fair but a celebration of Uttarakhand’s faith, culture and traditions passed down through generations. He said the traditions of welcoming Goddess Nanda-Sunanda, along with folk songs, Jhora-Chanchari, Dhol-Damau and other folk art forms, come alive through the festival.

“A society that takes pride in its roots and culture is the one that moves forward with confidence,” Dhami said, according to a release.

Development alongside Heritage

The Chief Minister said Nainital is known across the world for its beautiful lake, mountains and lush green valleys, but it is not merely a tourism destination; it is also a land of faith and spirituality. He highlighted prominent religious sites including Naina Devi Temple, Hanumangarhi and Kainchi Dham, besides Mukteshwar, where devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. He said the convergence of nature and spirituality gives Nainital a unique identity.

Dhami said the country is working towards preserving and developing its ancient religious and cultural heritage. Referring to developments at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Mahakal Lok, Kedarnath and Badrinath, he said the Uttarakhand government is also working with the vision of “development as well as heritage” to take Devbhoomi forward. He said that on the lines of Kedarkhand, major mythological and religious sites in the Kumaon region are being developed under the Mansakhand Temple Mala Mission. The initiative aims to provide better facilities to devotees while preserving the original character of the state’s ancient heritage.

Boosting Religious Tourism

Dhami said development of prominent religious sites including Naina Devi, Kainchi Dham and Mukteshwar would provide further impetus to religious tourism in the region. The Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working to promote religious tourism, which would create employment opportunities for local youth, provide better avenues for women to pursue self-employment and expand markets for local products.

He said strengthening health, education, roads, tourism and connectivity infrastructure remains a priority for the overall development of Nainital district. The government is working to ensure that people living in the hills do not have to travel long distances unnecessarily for better healthcare and education, and that the benefits of development reach the last mile.

Protecting Devbhoomi's Identity and Laws

Dhami said protecting the land, resources and cultural identity of Devbhoomi alongside development is also the responsibility of the government. He said land laws in the state have been strengthened and, under amendments made in 2025, provisions were introduced restricting the purchase of agricultural and horticultural land by people from outside the state in 11 hill districts.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to protecting Uttarakhand’s culture, identity and resources and said strict action is also being taken against activities described by the government as “land jihad” and “love jihad.” Dhami said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) has been implemented in Uttarakhand with the objective of ensuring women’s rights and promoting women’s empowerment. The UCC came into effect in the state on January 27, 2025.

Focus on Youth Employment

On employment, the Chief Minister said the state government is continuously working to create job opportunities for youth. He said an anti-copying law has been implemented to ensure transparency in government recruitment and protect the interests of hardworking candidates.

He said 35,000 youths have so far received employment opportunities in government services. During his interaction with the gathering, Dhami asked how many youths had received government jobs over the past five years, to which the audience responded, “35,000.”

Empowering Women Economically

The Chief Minister said the government is working to make women of Uttarakhand economically self-reliant through self-help groups, single-women entrepreneurship initiatives and other avenues. He said efforts would be made to provide women producing local products with suitable spaces and better markets to sell their products at fair prices.

Women self-help groups have also been provided access to interest-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh, he said. Dhami said better markets and fair prices for local products would increase women’s incomes, strengthen their families’ financial position and enable them to make a greater contribution to the state’s economy.

During the festival, CM Dhami also participated in the aarti of Goddess Nanda-Sunanda and sought her blessings for the happiness, peace and prosperity of the people of Uttarakhand. He said the state government is working with an “unwavering resolve” to make Uttarakhand one of the leading states in the country, with a focus on employment and self-employment opportunities for youth, empowerment of women, and protection of the state’s culture and heritage.

Wishing the people of Uttarakhand on the Nanda-Sunanda Mahotsav, Dhami prayed that the blessings of Goddess Nanda-Sunanda always remain upon the state and that Devbhoomi continues to prosper. He also congratulated the organisers and all those associated with the successful conduct of the festival. (ANI)