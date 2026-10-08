Three women in Jhansi beat the father of a molestation accused with slippers and fists. A constable tried to protect him during the assault caught on video.

In Jhansi, three women severely beat the father of a man accused of molesting a girl. They chased him and struck him with their fists, feet, and slippers. A video of the incident emerged on Wednesday.

The assault took place in the Kotwali police station area on Tuesday. According to the footage, the women hit the man with slippers around 17 times in 20 seconds. A constable kept trying to shield him throughout the attack. When the constable warned that a counter-case would be filed, one of the women replied, “Seven have been filed; the eighth is fine too.”

In the video, the women can be heard saying that the man's son had molested and misbehaved with a girl. They claimed they had complained to police seven days ago, but whenever officers visited the accused's house, they found it locked.

The women alleged that when they reached the accused's house, his father misbehaved with them. Angered by this, they began assaulting him. The commotion continued for around half an hour before police brought the situation under control.

In a 37-second clip, the women are seen confronting the accused's father after an argument escalates. The constable tries to lead him away to safety, but the women chase him and hit him with slippers. They knock him to the ground and beat him with kicks, punches, and slippers. When he gets up, a woman pushes him down again. The women leave when other people arrive.

According to social worker Shweta Parashar, the student attended coaching classes with the accused. He would call her on the pretext of extra classes, tell her not to inform her mother, and threaten to fail her if she did. The accused is married and has children. He allegedly told the student he loved her. The student went home and told her mother everything.

Parashar said that after hearing what her daughter had told her, the mother assaulted the accused. The student was then beaten with a belt, sticks, and an iron rod. The student subsequently called Parashar and sought help.

Parashar took the student to the police station, where a complaint was lodged. They initially asked that the accused be called in front of them so his side could be heard. Police were given seven days to arrest the accused, but he had fled from home.

Parashar also said that some people suggested settling the matter for ₹50 lakh, which they opposed. She said a case involving the alleged exploitation of a girl cannot be settled for money. They have demanded a fair investigation and strict action if the accused is found guilty. The accused is the student's maternal uncle by relation.