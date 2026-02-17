CCTV footage from a juvenile observation home in J&K's R S Pura captured the dramatic moment three inmates including two Pakistani nationals, broke out after attacking armed guards, triggering a massive manhunt across district.

A CCTV footage from a juvenile observation home in Jammu and Kashmir’s R S Pura captured the dramatic moment three inmates including two Pakistani nationals attacked armed guards and fled the facility, sparking a massive manhunt.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The dramatic escape unfolded around 5:15 pm on Monday at the Observation Home located in the sensitive border belt of Jammu. The footage reveals scenes of chaos, with one inmate seen pointing a gun at security personnel and firing inside the premises.

Scroll to load tweet…

Police identified the fugitives as Karajeet Singh alias Gugga, a resident of Dablehar in R S Pura, along with two Pakistani nationals — Mohammad Suna-ullah and Ahsan Anwar. According to officials, the trio first assaulted two policemen stationed on guard duty before their escape.

A locally made pistol had reportedly been smuggled into the home, according to PTI. Investigators are now probing how the weapon infiltrated the facility and whether internal lapses or external assistance enabled the breakout.

Two injured officers — Special Police Officer Vinay Kumar and Head Constable Praveen Kumar — were rushed to hospital following the attack. Dr Sanowar Singh, Medical Officer at the Sub-District Hospital, said both men were given first aid before being referred to Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital for further treatment.

After breaking free, the fugitives allegedly robbed a motorcycle at gunpoint to aid their escape. Authorities immediately sealed off key routes, erecting special checkpoints towards Samba district amid fears the accused could attempt to access the national highway or move towards the international border.

In response, Jammu Police launched an extensive, high-intensity search operation. Specialised teams have been formed, and raids are underway at multiple locations across the district. The jailbreak has prompted urgent scrutiny at the highest levels, with Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and Inspector General Bhim Sen Tuti visiting the scene to assess the situation.