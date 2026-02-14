Congress, led by MP Dr Syed Naseer, protested in Jammu against the replacement of MGNREGA, calling it a 'BJP conspiracy.' They accused the government of undermining rural employment rights, leading to detentions by police.

Congress leaders on Saturday staged a protest in Jammu district against the end of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), calling it a "BJP conspiracy." The demonstration was led by Congress MP Dr Syed Naseer, who accused the ruling party of undermining the employment rights of rural workers. Heavy deployment of security personnel was reported as large crowds gathered, holding posters of Mahatma Gandhi and chanting slogans condemning the government's decision. The Jammu and Kashmir Police intervened to manage the situation and detained several protestors to prevent escalation.

Speaking to the media, Naseer emphasised that the protest is to safeguard the right to work of labourers. "This protest is being held against the BJP's conspiracy of ending the MGNREGA and to protect the right to work given to the labourers," he stated. He emphasised that the demonstration aimed to safeguard the livelihoods of rural residents who depend on guaranteed employment.

Row Over New Rural Employment Act

The row began after the Parliament passed the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, which replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act as India's flagship rural employment guarantee scheme during the Winter Session. While the new legislation increases the guaranteed workdays from 100 to 125, the Opposition has criticised the move for removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from the scheme and altering the 60:40 funding share between the Centre and states.

Protests Erupt in Tamil Nadu

Congress has been organising protests nationwide against the change. On February 5, Congress party members in Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu also staged a protest, condemning the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA).

The protestors, carrying tools used under the 100-day employment scheme, laid siege to the Ariyalur District Collectorate to protest the Centre's decision to rename the scheme after removing Mahatma Gandhi's name. The demonstration was organised by the Ariyalur District Congress Committee under the leadership of district president Mariyammal.

Addressing the protest, Congress leaders said the rural employment scheme was introduced during the Congress regime in the name of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and removing his name from a central government scheme was unacceptable.

Following the siege at the Collectorate, the protestors held a demonstration near the Anna statue in Ariyalur, demanding that the Union government restore Mahatma Gandhi's name and continue the 100-day employment scheme under its original name.