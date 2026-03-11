BJP MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the Gandhi family for their 'dynastic privilege' during a no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla. He argued Congress's issue is not about rules but their inability to accept equality before the law.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday launched a strong attack against the Gandhi family, stating that they are "accustomed to dynastic privilege" and want to be treated above the law. Speaking in the Lok Sabha on the no-confidence motion against Speaker Om Birla, the BJP MP said that Congress is less engaged by the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House not being allowed to speak, but more because they cannot accept equality before the law.

Surya Defends 'Impartial' Speaker

Defending the Speaker as one known for his " impartiality, integrity, fairness, and firmness," Surya said that he finds it his "moral duty" to oppose the motion. "It is deeply unfortunate that this house is even compelled to discuss the motion of this nature, to remove a Speaker known for his impartiality, integrity, fairness, and firmness. I stand here to oppose this motion with full firmness, not only because I consider this my political duty and constitutional obligation, but because this is my moral duty to support the custodian of this House who has given voice to every single member of this House," Surya stated in the House.

'Congress Can't Accept Equality Before Law'

"Since yesterday, a long discussion has happened on this, and various reasons behind the move have been tabled. The disallowance of the LoP to speak in the House is being cited as the main reason behind this motion. But I feel that this is not the main reason, but the Congress party and more particularly, the Gandhi family's inability to accept equal treatment before everybody. Those who are accustomed to dynastic privilege will feel that even equality is injustice," he added.

Parliamentary Rules vs. Freedom of Speech

Further, Surya, also a lawyer by profession, pointed out that while Article 105 ensures Freedom of Speech in the Parliament, it is subject to Article 180, which underlines the responsibility of the house to determine the rules. procedures and functionality, which he said the Congress party cannot accept. "Since yesterday, several members have pointed out Article 105, stating that it ensures the freedom of speech to all members in the Parliament. However, as a lawyer myself, I would like to say that Article 105 is subject to Article 180, which gives the power to this house to determine how the rules, procudures and functionality of this house must go on. So, whether it's PM or LoP or any other member, they cannot say that they can speak whenever they want, however they want, however long they want; there is a procedure that the House has to follow. The problem is that the moment the rules are applied to those accustomed to dynastic privileges, they feel that they are being persecuted," Surya said.

"This is the fight between discipline and anger. The Congress party believes in the Western jurisprudence that 'King is no wrong' and not the Indian ideology that 'king is below the law.' The Gandhi family feels that the Gandhis can do no wrong. They think that the law that applies to all does not apply to them. That is the reason why this institution is being attacked," he added.

'House is Not a Marketplace': Amit Shah

Additionally, Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is unfortunate for the country's parliamentary politics that the opposition has brought a resolution for the removal of Speaker Om Birla and that members are expected to speak and participate in proceedings according to the rules and procedures. Replying to the two-day debate on the opposition resolution, Amit Shah said that the Speaker serves as a neutral custodian, representing both the ruling party and the Opposition. He said the House is not a marketplace and the members are expected to follow the rules.