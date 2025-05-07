According to the Indian Army, Pakistan's shelling began just hours after India carried out a coordinated and high-intensity military offensive under the codename Operation Sindoor.

Tensions escalated sharply along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) as Pakistan resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing, resulting in the deaths of three Indian civilians. The firing, which Indian defence sources described as arbitrary and deliberate, was widely seen as a retaliatory move following India's precision strikes targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Indian retaliation comes in the aftermath of the brutal April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where 26 people, mostly civilians, were killed in a mass shooting at a popular tourist destination. The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the carnage.

India's Operation Sindoor marked a significant escalation in its counter-terror strategy, as it was the first time since the 1971 India-Pakistan war that the Army, Navy, and Air Force jointly conducted strikes. The Indian Armed Forces destroyed nine terror camps operated by Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in areas such as Bahawalpur, Kotli, and Muzaffarabad—long believed to be key operational hubs for cross-border terrorism.

In light of the strikes, Pakistan closed its airspace for 48 hours and suspended all international flight operations, further indicating the seriousness of the unfolding conflict.

The Indian military said the strikes were focused solely on terror camps and avoided civilian or economic infrastructure, with credible intelligence pointing to these camps’ direct involvement in planning the Pahalgam attack. The move was seen not just as a punitive measure but also a strategic warning to terror sponsors across the border.

Meanwhile, the cross-border firing by Pakistan that killed three Indian civilians has drawn condemnation. Officials maintain that such acts only reinforce India’s resolve to eliminate terrorism at its roots.