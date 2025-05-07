The BJP leader's remarks comes after India confirmed the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror camps, including sites in Bahawalpur, a known Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold.

In the aftermath of the Indian Armed Forces' precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', senior BJP leader Kavinder Gupta praised the government and security forces for delivering a decisive blow to terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Referring to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, where terrorists chillingly said "Modi ko bol dena", Gupta said, "Today, Modi ji ne bata diya." He described the response as a powerful message to India's enemies and a strong reminder of the country's resolve under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Calling it a "slap on the face of Pakistan's sympathisers," the former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister said that the nation must stand united in congratulating the Indian Army and Indian Air Force for their precise and bold action.

Taking a step further, Gupta predicted Pakistan's eventual disintegration. "Pakistan is not going to survive for long," he said, claiming that the country would soon be divided into several parts and disappear from the world map.

He cited internal unrest and economic turmoil in Pakistan as signs of its impending collapse.

The BJP leader's remarks comes after India confirmed the launch of 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror camps, including sites in Bahawalpur, a known Jaish-e-Mohammed stronghold. The strikes were a response to the deadly Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.