CM Yogi Adityanath celebrated Gopashtami in Mathura by feeding cows. He reiterated his government's commitment to protecting cattle through 7,700 shelters and schemes supporting farmers and malnourished families with cow care initiatives.

CM Yogi Adityanath Celebrates Gopashtami With Sacred Cow Worship

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday extended greetings to the people of the State on the occassion of Gopashtami, the sacred festival of worshipping the holy cow. On the occassion, CM Yogi fed several cows at a Gaushala in Deendayal village in Mathura.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister emphasised the cultural and spiritual significance of cattle in Indian tradition; he underscored that the protection and promotion of cows remain a top priority for the state government. "Heartfelt greetings to the people of the state on 'Gopashtami', the sacred festival of worship of 'Mother Cow'. Mother Cow, who dispels sin, suffering and sorrow and carries forward our eternal culture, is an integral part of our faith, devotion and Indian way of life. Protecting and promoting Mother Cow is a priority of the double-engine government," he said.

Earlier in November 9, CM Adityanath performed the Govardhan Puja in Gorakhpur, highlighting the importance of protecting and nurturing cows. "In a nation like India—a land deeply rooted in both agricultural and sage-led traditions—the cow serves as its very soul. Just now, a ceremony for the worship of cows has been concluded here on the occasion of Govardhan Puja," the Chief Minister said.

As part of a new initiative to protect cattle, the Chief Minister said that over 7,700 cow shelters are housing 16 lakh animals. There are multiple government-operated shelters for destitute cattle. To uphold this tradition, we in Uttar Pradesh have launched an innovative initiative for the protection and care of destitute cattle through more than 7,700 cow shelters, which currently house over 16 lakh such animals.

The state government is currently running three types of schemes. The first involves government-operated shelters for destitute cattle. The second is a sahbhagita yojana, under which any farmer can take a cow from a government shelter and care for it; for this, we provide a monthly allowance of Rs 1,500 per cow," the Chief Minister said. A farmer is allowed to take care of upto 4 cows, through which they can earn Rs 6,000 extra. "A farmer is permitted to care for up to four cows, meaning they can earn an additional monthly income of Rs 6,000 by looking after these animals. Under another scheme, families suffering from malnutrition are provided with a lactating cow—sourced from shelters for destitute cattle—to ensure access to milk; additionally, a monthly stipend of Rs 1,500 is provided for each cow... The underlying objective is simple: to ensure that cattle do not roam the streets or damage farmers' crops, and instead are cared for in a safe environment," the Chief Minister added.

Earlier on Monday, CM Yogi launched the second phase of Census 2027 in the state, with the self-enumeration process, followed by door-to-door population enumeration from December 1 to January 4. Describing the census as “extremely important”, he said the data would help the government prepare concrete action plans for the overall development of Uttar Pradesh.