West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh condemned TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's divisive comments on Chhath Puja, emphasizing the economic contributions of Hindi speakers and defending the right of all citizens to practice their faith in the state.

Dilip Ghosh Criticizes TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Chhath Puja Row

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 17 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday criticised TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee's remarks on Chhath Puja, stating that people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh have contributed to West Bengal's economy, Speaking to reporters, Dilip Ghosh maintained that everyone has a right to practice their faith in West Bengal. Hitting out at the TMC, he accused former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of labelling Hindi speakers as "goons."

Ghosh said, "I ask Kalyan Banerjee: why didn't his conscience stir back when, during Eid, every neighbourhood would celebrate with Eid Mubarak greetings? People from Bihar and UP have come to Bengal in the hundreds of thousands and contributed to its progress. In certain parts of the state, there is a significant population of Hindi speakers who have made a massive contribution to the local economy."

"TMC leaders even used to extort money from them and yet hurl abuses at them. Even Mamata Banerjee labelled Hindi speakers as goons. Bengal has progressed—and will continue to progress—thanks to the contributions of these people. Furthermore, every individual in Bengal has the right to practice their own faith and rituals," he added.

Kalyan Banerjee had sparked a row in West Bengal as he questioned the BJP government over arrangements for Chhath Puja, alleging that the state has been "taken over" by non-Bengalis. He asked, "Does West Bengal belong to Bengalis or Biharis?"

However, the BJP had hit back and accused the former TMC and the Left government in the state of not working for the interests of Bengali people. West Bengal Minister Indranil Khan termed it as "divisive politics." Khan said, "Is it Bengali culture to carry Maa Kali on a prison van? Is it Bengali culture to stop Durga Visarjan for Muharram? Was it in the interest of Bengalis to fire bullets on students demanding the appointment of a teacher for Bengali language at Daribhit? They do divisive politics and nothing else. Had they worked in the interest of Bengalis, 15 years of TMC rule and 34 years of Left rule would have made something good out of Bengal." BJP MP Rahul Sinha accused the TMC of being anti-Hindi, anti-Bengali and anti-Bihari, and demanded action against its leaders. (ANI)