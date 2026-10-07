Gujarat's ACB caught an outsourced livestock inspector red-handed while accepting a ₹22,000 bribe from a cattle rearer in Gandhinagar. The inspector had been terminated a day earlier over negligence and now faces charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Gujarat’s Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught an outsourced livestock inspector red-handed while reportedly accepting a bribe of INR 22,000 from a cattle rearer in Gandhinagar on October 30.

In a video that went viral on social media, the livestock inspector was seen taking the cash installment from the complainant before the car occupied by ACB officers surrounded him and moved in to apprehend him on the spot. The inspector was seen pleading with officials and explaining himself to them.

Reportedly, four officials inside the vehicle caught the inspector and took him into custody, as seen stepping out of the vehicle and surrounding him to execute the red-handed arrest.

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How Did Officials Set the Trap to Catch the Bribe-Taking Inspector?

The trap to catch the livestock inspector, identified as Jaydepsinh Rajput, was not an immediate action, but a carefully planned sting operation executed after the cattle owner lodged a formal complaint with the ACB Police Station in Gandhinagar.

According to a Gujarat Samachar report, officials said the complainant, who runs a cattle-rearing business in Gandhinagar, said Jaydepsinh Rajput threatened to impound his livestock and register a case unless he paid protection money. Rajput initially demanded INR 40,000 as a ‘Diwali Festival Installment’ but later negotiated it down to 22,000.

Refusing to yield to Rajput’s extortion, the cattle-rearer registered a complaint with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, which swiftly arranged a targeted trap behind the garden in Sector 28, Gandhinagar. A team led by Police Inspector M.M. Solanki deployed an unmarked car near the spot to oversee the exchange.

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As soon as Jaydepsinh Rajput was seen taking the bribe in a white envelope, the car with four officials intercepted him and took him into custody on the spot. Although the livestock inspector attempted to explain to the officials, they promptly took him into custody.

The ACB team recovered the alleged 22,000 bribe demanded by Jaydepsinh Rajput in full right after the sting.

The Action Against Jaydepsinh Rajput

Jaydepsinh Rajput was reportedly terminated from his services at Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation (GMC), just a day before the ACB officials caught him taking the bribe from the cattle rearer, who filed a complaint against him for extortion.

Reportedly, the municipal corporation stated that Rajput, an outsourced Class III worker in the Cattle Nuisance Control Department (CNCD), had a history of poor performance. The accused was relieved of his duties on October 29 for chronic negligence and failing to effectively address civic complaints regarding stray cattle.

Following the arrest by ACB officials, Jaydepsinh Rajput was charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which carries a maximum punishment of up to seven years in prison, alongside formal disciplinary proceedings initiated by civic authorities.

Due to this act, Jaydepsinh Rajput is unlikely to be reinstated into civic services and faces potential blacklisting alongside criminal prosecution under corruption laws.

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