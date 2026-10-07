Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma slammed Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for protesting against EVMs after being elected through them, while dismissing the party's claims of vote theft and questioning their political integrity.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Criticizes Congress Over EVM Stance

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the Congress over its allegations of vote theft and Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) manipulation, saying Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu should have resigned before joining the opposition's protest against EVMs.

Addressing the media after a padyatra and public rally organised by the BJP in Shimla, Sarma accused the Congress of questioning the electoral process despite coming to power through the same system. "Chief Minister Sukhu should have resigned before going to protest against EVMs. He himself became Chief Minister through an EVM, and now he is questioning the very system that gave him birth," Sarma said.

BJP's Governance and Political Vision

He said the BJP was committed to the country's development, peace and preservation of its cultural and Sanatan traditions, adding that the party needed to return to power repeatedly to continue this work.

Responding to questions about allegations of vote theft in Himachal Pradesh, Sarma said the Congress had failed to fulfil its employment promises in the state. "Priyanka Gandhi and Sukhu ji had promised five lakh jobs in Himachal Pradesh, but nothing has happened. In Assam, we had made a commitment to provide one lakh jobs, but we provided 1.07 lakh. The BJP does not steal votes; we win people's hearts. We will work to win the hearts of the people of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Sarma Questions Congress's Electoral Credibility

Sarma also questioned the Congress's stand on electoral irregularities, saying opposition leaders should not contest elections if they believed the Election Commission and electoral process were compromised. "If the Election Commission or Gyanesh Kumar is bad, then why contest elections in Uttar Pradesh? If Mahatma Gandhi had won an election, would he have said that his election was correct but someone else's was wrong? This is not the original Gandhi's way; it is the work of duplicate Gandhis," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister also criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his allegations against the electoral system and challenged him to visit Assam. "Rahul Gandhi is influenced by Bangladesh. He should come to Assam. I will send him to Bangladesh through the Assam-Bengal border, where he can continue his protests," Sarma said.

National Security and Political Strategy

On the electoral results, Sarma questioned the Congress's focus on winning select constituencies while alleging that the party was unable to secure a broader mandate. "If there are 540 seats in the country, you should win a substantial number of them. What is the point of celebrating one or two seats? In elections involving 18 or 20 seats, if you win only one, who wins the remaining seats? You can win one seat in Assam, but the BJP will win the rest," he said. He added that the BJP was focused on winning the country rather than celebrating victories in individual constituencies.

Sarma further accused the Congress leadership of protecting infiltrators and said the National Register of Citizens (NRC) should be implemented across the country. "The biggest protector of infiltrators is the Gandhi family. Send the Gandhi family to Bangladesh, and the infiltrators will follow them. Every Assamese and Bengali supports the NRC. Until the NRC is implemented, the problem of infiltrators will continue," he said.

On national security, Sarma said India was safe under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the country's armed forces were capable of protecting its borders. "When Modi is there, the country is peaceful. Our Army, Air Force and Navy are very powerful, and there is no need to worry. During Jawaharlal Nehru's time, Chinese troops had entered Assam. My father had seen the Chinese Army in Assam, but today we do not see China entering Assam," he said.

Asked about his message to the people of Himachal Pradesh, Sarma said he would return to the state when the BJP formed its government. "I have only one message for the people of Himachal Pradesh. I will come back when a BJP Chief Minister takes oath in the state," he said.