2 Army personnel killed, 4 hurt in blast during encounter in J&K's Rajouri

Two Army personnel were killed and four injured, including an officer, during an operation in the Rajouri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorists are suspected to be trapped in the area, and additional teams have been sent.

Two Indian Army personnel lost their lives while four others including an officer were injured during the joint operation, in the Kandi Forest in the Rajouri Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The jawans were slain when terrorists detonated a bomb during an Indian Army operation. The operation is still ongoing.

Issuing a statement, the Indian Army said columns have been conducting nonstop intelligence-based operations to apprehend a gang of terrorists who were involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian, Jammu region.

It further said: "In retaliation the terrorists detonated an explosive device. The Army squad has lost two soldiers, and four more soldiers, including an officer, have been injured. Additional teams from the surrounding area have been directed to the scene of the incident. The injured servicemen have been airlifted to Udhampur's Command Hospital."

According to the statement, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists firmly entrenched in a cave after receiving precise information about the existence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajauri Sector. The terrain is densely forested, with rocky and steep cliffs. According to preliminary indications, a cell of terrorists is stuck in the region.

The operation is in progress. Further details are being ascertained.

