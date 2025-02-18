1984 anti-Sikh riots: Victims' relatives speak out, demand death penalty for convicted Sajjan Kumar

Relatives of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims recounted their harrowing experiences and demanded the death penalty for Sajjan Kumar, convicted for the murder of a father and son. 

New Delhi [India], February 18 (ANI): Relatives of the victims of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots opened up on their heart-wrenching episodes during the bloody conflict and strongly demanded a death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, who is a convict in the riots.

Sajjan Kumar was convicted for his involvement in the brutal killings of a father-son duo, Jaswant Singh and Tarundeep Singh, in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area on November 1, 1984.

Speaking to the ANI, a relative of the victim, Chhabi Kaur, expressed her deep sorrow and anguish over the brutal murders during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
"We thank the judge who convicted him, but Sajjan Kumar is a murderer. He burned our innocent children alive. He put a tyre around their necks and set them on fire. No one has suffered as we have. Our children were burned and hanged in front of us," Kaur said.

She continued, "Whenever we go, we get injured. We don't know where to go or who to meet anymore. Our family is broken, and we have no peace. Sajjan Kumar and his accomplices should be hanged for what they did."
Sheela Kaur, a relative of a victim also recalled her horrendous episode and said that only after Sajjan Kumar is hanged, will their souls rest in peace.

"I had four brothers and two brothers-in-law--seven people were killed in the same house. Sajjan Kumar killed them. It took three days to make Kafu in Sultanpuri, and then he hid the Sardar and burned him with a group of people," she said.

Further, she added, "When Sajjan Kumar is hanged, our souls will finally be at peace. Our father died in agony, and our mother died in sorrow, behind their sons. Our sisters are still mourning. We demand that Sajjan Kumar be hanged--only then will peace come to us."

Earlier in the day, the prosecution in the 1984 anti-sikh riots case sought the death penalty for former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on Tuesday, who was convicted of murdering a father-son duo in Delhi's Saraswati Vihar area.

Additional Public prosecutor (APP) Manish Rawat filed written submissions and pressed for the death penalty because of the guidelines in Nirbhaya and other cases.

Special judge Kaveri Baweja has listed the matter for hearing arguments on the sentence on February 21.

The court asked the counsel for victims and accused to file their written submissions before the next date. Senior counsel H S Phoolka is also going to file his written submissions on behalf of riot victims. (ANI)

