Caught on camera: Woman dragged on road after snatcher tries to steal her phone in Ludhiana (WATCH)

A video of a man snatching a phone from a woman and dragging her along on his two-wheeler near Rose Garden in Punjab's Ludhiana has gone viral on social media. 

Caught on camera: Woman dragged on road after snatcher tries to steal her phone in Ludhiana (WATCH)
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 28, 2025, 5:31 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 28, 2025, 5:31 PM IST

In a shocking incident in Punjab's Ludhiana, a woman was dragged on the streets by a man who attempted to snatch her phone. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday. A CCTV video of the incident has gone going viral on social media,

The video shows a man, riding a scooter, snatching a phone from the woman near Rose Garden. The woman held onto her phone despite being dragged on road for a short distance, as the snatcher tries to snatch her phone before fleeing. She falls and the rider speeds away. 

Also read: Mumbai SHOCKER! Man strangles wife, son over extra-marital affair, hangs bodies to pass it off as suicide

According to reports, the woman works at a garment shop and was returning home from work when she got a call while walking home. As soon as she put the phone to her ear, a snatcher, riding a white scooter, snatched her mobile phone.

Police said the woman suffered some injuries, and they were scanning the CCTV footage to identify and arrest the suspect.

